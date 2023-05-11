Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/SAN YSIDRO

Por REUTERS
MAY 11

11 May, 2023
Live view of U.S.-Mexico border at San Ysidro, California

Start: 11 May 2023 13:00 GMT

End: 11 May 2023 14:00 GMT

SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA - Live coverage at the U.S.-Mexico border at San Ysidro as the United States lifts COVID-19 restrictions that have blocked migrants from seeking asylum since 2020, a major policy shift with humanitarian and political implications. The COVID restrictions, known as Title 42, were first implemented under Republican then-President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

Live Production: Alan Devall

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

