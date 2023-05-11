Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY USA-IMMIGRATION/BROWNSVILLE

Por REUTERSyMAY 11

11 May, 2023
Live view of U.S.-Mexico border at Brownsville, TX

Start: 11 May 2023 16:42 GMT

End: 11 May 2023 17:42 GMT

BROWNSVILLE TEXAS - Live coverage at the U.S.-Mexico border at San Ysidro as the United States lifts COVID-19 restrictions that have blocked migrants from seeking asylum since 2020, a major policy shift with humanitarian and political implications. The COVID restrictions, known as Title 42, were first implemented under Republican then-President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

