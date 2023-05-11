Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-GAZA

Por REUTERSyMAY 11

11 May, 2023
View of Gaza skyline as Israel strikes Islamic Jihad targets following rocket launches

Start: 11 May 2023 10:26 GMT

End: 11 May 2023 12:00 GMT

GAZA CITY - View of Gaza skyline as Israel strikes Islamic Jihad targets following rocket launches

(LIVE PRODUCTION: Arafat Barbakh, Fadi Shana)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

