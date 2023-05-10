Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

10 May, 2023
Toronto Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 3 Totals 31 8 9 8
Bichette ss 5 1 2 2 Stott 2b 4 0 0 1
Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 Turner ss 5 0 1 1
Varsho lf 3 0 1 0 Harper dh 4 1 0 0
Springer ph 1 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 2 3 2
Biggio rf 0 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1 Guthrie lf 0 1 0 0
Belt dh 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 1 1 1
Jansen ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Bohm 1b 3 2 2 0
Kirk c 4 0 0 0 Marsh cf 2 1 1 2
Merrifield rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Sosa 3b 4 0 1 1
Kiermaier cf 4 2 2 0
Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0
Toronto 001 001 200 4
Philadelphia 000 212 03x 8

E_Espinal (4), Domínguez (1). DP_Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Kiermaier (6), Bichette (9), Castellanos (14), Marsh (8). HR_Bichette (8), Castellanos (5). SB_Bohm (2), Stott (4). SF_Realmuto (3). S_Espinal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah L,1-3 4 2-3 4 3 3 4 1
Mayza 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Pearson 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Richards 1 1-3 1 3 3 2 3
Swanson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Nola W,3-2 6 5 2 2 2 6
Domínguez H,5 1-3 2 2 0 0 1
Soto H,7 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brogdon H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Domínguez (Guerrero Jr.), Soto (Chapman).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:10. A_44,544 (42,901).

