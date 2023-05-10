Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

10 May, 2023
|Toronto
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|8
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Springer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Biggio rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Guthrie lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jansen ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Merrifield rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|001
|001
|200
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|212
|03x
|—
|8
E_Espinal (4), Domínguez (1). DP_Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Kiermaier (6), Bichette (9), Castellanos (14), Marsh (8). HR_Bichette (8), Castellanos (5). SB_Bohm (2), Stott (4). SF_Realmuto (3). S_Espinal (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Manoah L,1-3
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|Mayza
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pearson
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Swanson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|Nola W,3-2
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Domínguez H,5
|1-3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Soto H,7
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brogdon H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Domínguez (Guerrero Jr.), Soto (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:10. A_44,544 (42,901).