NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA OL Reign 4 1 1 13 12 5 Portland 3 0 3 12 17 8 Washington 3 0 3 12 9 5 Gotham FC 4 2 0 12 7 6 San Diego 3 3 0 9 10 10 Angel City 2 2 2 8 11 12 North Carolina 2 3 1 7 7 9 Houston 1 2 3 6 3 5 Kansas City 2 4 0 6 9 12 Orlando 2 4 0 6 5 11 Louisville 0 2 4 4 6 9 Chicago 1 4 1 4 11 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 6

Washington 3, San Diego 1

Orlando 1, Louisville 0

Portland 3, North Carolina 3, tie

OL Reign 2, Houston 0

Sunday, May 7

Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1

Angel City 3, Kansas City 2

Friday, May 12

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Washington at Angel City, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

OL Reign at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Angel City at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Chicago at Portland, 5 p.m.

Gotham FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.