NWSL Glance

10 May, 2023
All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|OL Reign
|4
|1
|1
|13
|12
|5
|Portland
|3
|0
|3
|12
|17
|8
|Washington
|3
|0
|3
|12
|9
|5
|Gotham FC
|4
|2
|0
|12
|7
|6
|San Diego
|3
|3
|0
|9
|10
|10
|Angel City
|2
|2
|2
|8
|11
|12
|North Carolina
|2
|3
|1
|7
|7
|9
|Houston
|1
|2
|3
|6
|3
|5
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|0
|6
|9
|12
|Orlando
|2
|4
|0
|6
|5
|11
|Louisville
|0
|2
|4
|4
|6
|9
|Chicago
|1
|4
|1
|4
|11
|15
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, May 6
Washington 3, San Diego 1
Orlando 1, Louisville 0
Portland 3, North Carolina 3, tie
OL Reign 2, Houston 0
Sunday, May 7
Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1
Angel City 3, Kansas City 2
Friday, May 12
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Washington at Angel City, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
OL Reign at North Carolina, 3 p.m.
Orlando at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Angel City at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
Chicago at Portland, 5 p.m.
Gotham FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.