NBA Playoff Glance

All Times EDT

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Boston 4, Atlanta 2

Saturday, April 15: Boston 112, Atlanta 99

Tuesday, April 18: Boston 119, Atlanta 106

Friday, April 21: Atlanta 130, Boston 122

Sunday, April 23: Boston 129, Atlanta 121

Tuesday, April 25: Atlanta 119, Boston 117

Thursday, April 27: Boston 128, Atlanta 120

Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 0

Saturday, April 15: Philadelphia 121, Brooklyn 101

Monday, April 17: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 84

Thursday, April 20: Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 97

Saturday, April 22: Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88

Miami 4, Milwaukee 1

Sunday, April 16: Miami 130, Milwaukee 117

Wednesday, April 19: Milwaukee 138, Miami 122

Saturday, April 22: Miami 121, Milwaukee 99

Monday, April 24: Miami 119, Milwaukee 114

Wednesday, April 26: Miami 128, Milwaukee 126, OT

New York 4, Cleveland 1

Saturday, April 15: New York 101, Cleveland 97

Tuesday, April 18: Cleveland 107, New York 90

Friday, April 21: New York 99, Cleveland 79

Sunday, April 23: New York 102, Cleveland 93

Wednesday, April 26: New York 106, Cleveland 95

Western Conference

Golden State 4, Sacramento 3

Saturday, April 15: Sacramento 126, Golden State 123

Monday, April 17: Sacramento 114, Golden State 106

Thursday, April 20: Golden State 114, Sacramento 97

Sunday, April 23: Golden State 126, Sacramento 125

Wednesday, April 26: Golden State 123, Sacramento 116

Friday, April 28: Sacramento 118, Golden State 99

Sunday, April 30: Golden State 120, Sacramento 100

Phoenix 4, L.A. Clippers 1

Sunday, April 16: L.A. Clippers 115, Phoenix 110

Tuesday, April 18: Phoenix 123, L.A. Clippers 109

Thursday, April 20: Phoenix 129, L.A. Clippers 124

Saturday, April 22: Phoenix 112, L.A. Clippers 100

Tuesday, April 25: Phoenix 136, L.A. Clippers 130

L.A. Lakers 4, Memphis 2

Sunday, April 16: L.A. Lakers 128, Memphis 112

Wednesday, April 19: Memphis 103, L.A. Lakers 93

Saturday, April 22: L.A. Lakers 111, Memphis 101

Monday, April 24: L.A. Lakers 117, Memphis 111, OT

Wednesday, April 26: Memphis 116, L.A. Lakers 99

Friday, April 28: L.A. Lakers 125, Memphis 85

Denver 4, Minnesota 1

Sunday, April 16: Denver 109, Minnesota 80

Wednesday, April 19: Denver 122, Minnesota 113

Friday, April 21: Denver 120, Minnesota 111

Sunday, April 23: Minnesota 114, Denver 108, OT

Tuesday, April 25: Denver 112, Minnesota 109

SECOND ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Miami 3, New York 1

Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101

Tuesday, May 2: New York 111, Miami 105

Saturday, May 6: Miami 105, New York 86

Monday, May 8: Miami 109, New York 101

Wednesday, May 10: Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

x-Friday, May 12: New York at Miami, TBA

x-Monday, May 15: Miami at New York, TBA

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Monday, May 1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115

Wednesday, May 3: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87

Friday, May 5: Boston 114, Philadelphia 102

Sunday, May 7: Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OT

Tuesday, May 9: Philadelphia 115, Boston 103

Thursday, May 11: Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 14: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 3, Golden State 1

Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112

Thursday, May 4: Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100

Saturday, May 6: L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 97

Monday, May 8: L.A. Lakers 104, Golden State 101

Wednesday, May 10: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.

x-Friday, May 12: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, TBA

x-Sunday, May 14: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA

Denver 2, Phoenix 2

Saturday, April 29: Denver 125, Phoenix 107

Monday, May 1: Denver 97, Phoenix 87

Friday, May 5: Phoenix 121, Denver 114

Sunday, May 7: Phoenix 129, Denver 124

Tuesday, May 9: Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 11: Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, May 14: Phoenix at Denver, TBA