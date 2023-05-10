L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1

Los Angeles Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 8 9 8 Totals 30 1 5 1 Betts rf 4 0 0 1 O.Miller 2b 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 5 1 2 3 Turang ph 1 0 0 0 Smith dh 4 1 1 1 Contreras c 4 1 1 1 C.Taylor 3b 4 1 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Vargas 2b 5 1 1 2 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 Outman cf 4 1 2 0 Brosseau dh 3 0 1 0 Rojas ss 4 2 2 0 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 Thompson lf 1 1 0 0 Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 D.Peralta ph-lf 2 0 1 1 T.Taylor rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Barnes c 2 0 0 0 Wiemer cf 2 0 0 0 Winker ph-rf 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 224 000 — 8 Milwaukee 000 100 000 — 1

E_Contreras (4). DP_Los Angeles 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Outman (8), Voit (3). HR_Freeman (6), Smith (6), Vargas (4), Contreras (3). SF_Betts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Kershaw W,6-2 7 5 1 1 0 8 Suero 2 0 0 0 0 3

Milwaukee Miley L,3-2 5 6 7 7 2 3 Rea 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 Payamps 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Milner 1 0 0 0 0 1 Williams 1 0 0 0 0 1

Miley pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Miley (C.Taylor). WP_Rea.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:11. A_30,112 (41,700).