Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

10 May, 2023
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 32 2 5 2
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 0
Vaughn 1b 4 1 1 2 Pasquantino 1b 4 1 2 2
Robert Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 Perez dh 4 0 0 0
Sheets rf 3 0 1 0 Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0
Haseley rf 1 0 0 0 Melendez rf 3 0 1 0
Grandal dh 4 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 3 0 1 0
Alberto 3b 4 1 1 0 Pratto ph 1 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Fermin c 4 0 0 0
Zavala c 3 0 1 1 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Sosa 2b 3 1 1 0 Eaton lf 3 0 0 0
Chicago 000 102 100 4
Kansas City 100 001 000 2

LOB_Chicago 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Sheets (1), Sosa (3), Alberto (4). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Robert Jr. (8), Vaughn (4), Pasquantino (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,2-2 6 5 2 2 2 9
Kelly H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
López H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Graveman S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Lyles L,0-6 9 6 4 4 0 6

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:02. A_11,258 (38,427).

