Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 32 2 5 2 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 1 1 0 Vaughn 1b 4 1 1 2 Pasquantino 1b 4 1 2 2 Robert Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 Perez dh 4 0 0 0 Sheets rf 3 0 1 0 Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 Haseley rf 1 0 0 0 Melendez rf 3 0 1 0 Grandal dh 4 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 3 0 1 0 Alberto 3b 4 1 1 0 Pratto ph 1 0 0 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Fermin c 4 0 0 0 Zavala c 3 0 1 1 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Sosa 2b 3 1 1 0 Eaton lf 3 0 0 0

Chicago 000 102 100 — 4 Kansas City 100 001 000 — 2

LOB_Chicago 2, Kansas City 5. 2B_Sheets (1), Sosa (3), Alberto (4). 3B_Witt Jr. (4). HR_Robert Jr. (8), Vaughn (4), Pasquantino (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Giolito W,2-2 6 5 2 2 2 9 Kelly H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 López H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Graveman S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kansas City Lyles L,0-6 9 6 4 4 0 6

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:02. A_11,258 (38,427).