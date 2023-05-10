Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2

10 May, 2023
|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Raley rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|B.Lowe ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Walls 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stowers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Baltimore
|003
|100
|00x
|—
|4
E_Mountcastle (2), Stowers (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 4. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 5. 2B_Mullins (7). 3B_Henderson (1). HR_Franco (7), Walls (6), Rutschman (5). SB_Franco (9), J.Lowe (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Eflin L,4-1
|6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|Rodriguez W,2-0
|5
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Baumann H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Cano H,6
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bautista S,8-11
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
WP_Baumann, Bautista.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:22. A_10,017 (45,971).