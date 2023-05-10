Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 8 2 Totals 31 4 7 4 Díaz 1b 5 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 Franco ss 5 1 2 1 Rutschman c 3 1 1 2 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 Santander dh 4 0 1 0 Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 0 Raley rf 3 0 2 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 3 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 0 1 1 B.Lowe ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Henderson 3b 3 1 1 0 Walls 2b-3b 3 1 1 1 Mateo ss 3 0 0 1 Bethancourt c 3 0 0 0 Stowers rf 3 0 0 0 J.Lowe ph 0 0 0 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0 Margot cf 2 0 1 0

Tampa Bay 100 010 000 — 2 Baltimore 003 100 00x — 4

E_Mountcastle (2), Stowers (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 4. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 5. 2B_Mullins (7). 3B_Henderson (1). HR_Franco (7), Walls (6), Rutschman (5). SB_Franco (9), J.Lowe (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Eflin L,4-1 6 7 4 4 1 4 Anderson 2 0 0 0 1 0

Baltimore Rodriguez W,2-0 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 4 Baumann H,1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 Cano H,6 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Bautista S,8-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 1

WP_Baumann, Bautista.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:22. A_10,017 (45,971).