Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2

10 May, 2023
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 8 2 Totals 31 4 7 4
Díaz 1b 5 0 1 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0
Franco ss 5 1 2 1 Rutschman c 3 1 1 2
Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 Santander dh 4 0 1 0
Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 2 0
Raley rf 3 0 2 0 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0
Paredes 3b 3 0 1 0 Hays lf 4 0 1 1
B.Lowe ph-2b 0 0 0 0 Henderson 3b 3 1 1 0
Walls 2b-3b 3 1 1 1 Mateo ss 3 0 0 1
Bethancourt c 3 0 0 0 Stowers rf 3 0 0 0
J.Lowe ph 0 0 0 0 McKenna rf 0 0 0 0
Margot cf 2 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 100 010 000 2
Baltimore 003 100 00x 4

E_Mountcastle (2), Stowers (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 4. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 5. 2B_Mullins (7). 3B_Henderson (1). HR_Franco (7), Walls (6), Rutschman (5). SB_Franco (9), J.Lowe (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Eflin L,4-1 6 7 4 4 1 4
Anderson 2 0 0 0 1 0
Baltimore
Rodriguez W,2-0 5 2-3 7 2 2 2 4
Baumann H,1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0
Cano H,6 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Bautista S,8-11 1 1-3 0 0 0 3 1

WP_Baumann, Bautista.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:22. A_10,017 (45,971).

