Atlanta 9, Boston 3

10 May, 2023
Boston Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 35 9 12 9
Verdugo rf 5 1 3 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 3 2 0
Yoshida lf 5 0 0 0 Olson 1b 2 2 1 2
Turner dh 3 2 2 2 Riley 3b 4 1 0 0
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 4 1 3 4
Duran cf 4 0 1 0 Rosario lf 5 0 1 0
Hernández ss 3 0 1 1 Albies 2b 5 0 1 1
Casas 1b 1 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 4 1 1 1
Dalbec 1b-ph 1 0 0 0 Harris II cf 3 0 0 0
Valdez 2b 3 0 1 0 Arcia ss 4 1 3 1
Refsnyder ph 1 0 0 0
McGuire c 4 0 0 0
Boston 001 001 010 3
Atlanta 410 210 01x 9

DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Boston 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Verdugo (11), Turner (8), Acuña Jr. (12), Arcia (4), Murphy (9). HR_Turner (3), Olson (11). SB_Duran (5). SF_Turner (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta L,2-3 4 8 7 7 3 2
Bernardino 1 2 1 1 1 1
Brasier 1 1 0 0 0 1
Littell 2 1 1 1 1 2
Atlanta
Morton W,4-3 6 5 2 2 2 7
Yates 1 0 0 0 1 2
Minter 1 2 1 1 1 1
Young 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Pivetta (Murphy), Bernardino (Harris II). WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:42. A_36,805 (41,149).

