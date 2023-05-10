Atlanta 9, Boston 3

10 May, 2023
|Boston
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|9
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Yoshida lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Turner dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Casas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Dalbec 1b-ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Refsnyder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|001
|001
|010
|—
|3
|Atlanta
|410
|210
|01x
|—
|9
DP_Boston 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Boston 8, Atlanta 9. 2B_Verdugo (11), Turner (8), Acuña Jr. (12), Arcia (4), Murphy (9). HR_Turner (3), Olson (11). SB_Duran (5). SF_Turner (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Pivetta L,2-3
|4
|8
|7
|7
|3
|2
|Bernardino
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brasier
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Littell
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Atlanta
|Morton W,4-3
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Yates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minter
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Young
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Pivetta (Murphy), Bernardino (Harris II). WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:42. A_36,805 (41,149).