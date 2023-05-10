Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

10 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 29 7 .806 _
Baltimore 22 13 .629
Toronto 21 14 .600
Boston 21 15 .583 8
New York 19 17 .528 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 16 .543 _
Cleveland 17 19 .472
Detroit 16 19 .457 3
Chicago 12 24 .333
Kansas City 10 26 .278

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 21 13 .618 _
Los Angeles 20 16 .556 2
Houston 17 18 .486
Seattle 17 18 .486
Oakland 8 28 .222 14

___

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 2, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 4

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland (Muller 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

El sorprendente hallazgo en los allanamientos tras el Superclásico que puede ser la punta del iceberg de una impactante organización delictiva

El sorprendente hallazgo en los allanamientos tras el Superclásico que puede ser la punta del iceberg de una impactante organización delictiva

Hace 7 min

La imperdible reacción de Carlos Alcaraz mientras daba una entrevista al ver que pasaba Messi: el gesto de Leo que nunca olvidará

Battaglia fue presentado como técnico de Huracán: qué dijo cuando le preguntaron por su paso en Boca Juniors

Los restos del máximo ídolo de Racing fueron depositados en el Cilindro de Avellaneda

Escándalo en la NASCAR por la pelea entre dos pilotos tras una carrera: la maniobra que generó la furia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Scarlett Johansson y Chris Evans contaron cómo fue su visita a Jeremy Renner después del accidente que casi le cuesta la vida

Scarlett Johansson y Chris Evans contaron cómo fue su visita a Jeremy Renner después del accidente que casi le cuesta la vida

Hace 2 horas

Jenna Ortega es confirmada como protagonista de la secuela de “Beetlejuice”

Lula da Silva decretó tres días de duelo nacional en Brasil por la muerte de Rita Lee

“Jack Ryan”: la cuarta y última temporada llegará muy pronto

Shakira sigue bien acompañada: cenó con campeón de la Fórmula 1 en Miami

TENDENCIAS

Apple tiene por primera vez a Final Cut Pro y Logic Pro para iPad: cómo descargar estas apps de edición

Apple tiene por primera vez a Final Cut Pro y Logic Pro para iPad: cómo descargar estas apps de edición

Hace 3 horas

Airbnb entregará un “pasaporte” a cada anfitrión, cómo obtenerlo para tener más visitantes

WhatsApp revelará la identidad de quien nos llame antes de contestar y bloqueará llamadas indeseadas

Estas son las marcas de celulares más vendidas en el mundo

ChatGPT: qué piensa la inteligencia de los latinos, al parecer son los mejores países del mundo