Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA

Por REUTERSyMAY 10

10 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Israeli says hits Islamic Jihad sites as explosions rock Gaza

Start: 10 May 2023 09:32 GMT

End: 10 May 2023 12:00 GMT

GAZA CITY - A series of explosions rock Gaza, as the Israeli military says it is hitting rocket-launching infrastructure of the Islamic Jihad militant group.

(LIVE PRODUCTION: Arafat Barbakh)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Con un novedoso criterio, difundieron la tabla actualizada de puntos de Primera División desde 1893: la abismal diferencia que River le sacó a Boca

Con un novedoso criterio, difundieron la tabla actualizada de puntos de Primera División desde 1893: la abismal diferencia que River le sacó a Boca

Hace 5 horas

Bajo la atenta mirada de Carlos Tevez, Almagro dio el golpe y eliminó por penales a Unión: así está el cuadro de la Copa Argentina

Amaba el fútbol en Camerún, quería ser como Samuel Eto’o, pero conoció el básquet y su vida cambió: la historia de Joel Embiid, el MVP de la NBA

¿San Siro o Giuseppe Meazza?: El estadio que cambia de nombre cuando juegan Inter o Milan

El show de Pipino Cuevas: dardo a Boca, la comparación con River en la semifinal de la Libertadores 2004 y su gol que lo catapultó

ENTRETENIMIENTO

La actriz Marcia Gay Harden confesó cuál es la razón por la que participa activamente en la defensa de la comunidad LGBTQ

La actriz Marcia Gay Harden confesó cuál es la razón por la que participa activamente en la defensa de la comunidad LGBTQ

Hace 3 horas

El escritor fantasma de “Spare” confesó que el príncipe Harry lo exasperó durante la recopilación de sus memorias

Katja Alemann: “La cultura cuenta nuestra identidad nacional al mundo”

Scarlett Johansson y Chris Evans contaron cómo fue su visita a Jeremy Renner después del accidente que casi le cuesta la vida

Jenna Ortega es confirmada como protagonista de la secuela de “Beetlejuice”

TENDENCIAS

Desde el nacimiento hasta los tres años: ¿qué tienen los bebés en la cabeza?

Desde el nacimiento hasta los tres años: ¿qué tienen los bebés en la cabeza?

Hace 6 horas

Cáncer de vejiga: cómo prevenir la enfermedad que avanza de manera silenciosa

Orgasmos únicos y múltiples: siete claves para alcanzar el clímax sexual

Lupus, una enfermedad autoinmune que padecen 22 mil argentinos

Juan Carlos I y su fervor por la estética: cinco tratamientos de belleza para verse como un rey