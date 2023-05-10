ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA

Israeli says hits Islamic Jihad sites as explosions rock Gaza

Start: 10 May 2023 09:32 GMT

End: 10 May 2023 12:00 GMT

GAZA CITY - A series of explosions rock Gaza, as the Israeli military says it is hitting rocket-launching infrastructure of the Islamic Jihad militant group.

(LIVE PRODUCTION: Arafat Barbakh)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com