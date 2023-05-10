ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA

10 May, 2023
Israeli says hits Islamic Jihad sites as explosions rock Gaza
Start: 10 May 2023 09:32 GMT
End: 10 May 2023 12:00 GMT
GAZA CITY - A series of explosions rock Gaza, as the Israeli military says it is hitting rocket-launching infrastructure of the Islamic Jihad militant group.
(LIVE PRODUCTION: Arafat Barbakh)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Palestinian Territories
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com