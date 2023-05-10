Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY G7-JAPAN/FINANCE -- TIMING FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY --

Por REUTERSyMAY 10

10 May, 2023
G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata

Start: 11 May 2023 07:30 GMT

End: 11 May 2023 09:15 GMT

NIIGATA, JAPAN - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors attend a welcome reception before their meeting.

SCHEDULE:

TIMINGS STRICTLY FOR PLANNING PURPOSE ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION

0745GMT- Greetings of ministers

0815GMT- Welcome reception photospray

0830GMT - SLATE BETWEEN EVENTS

0900GMT- G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

