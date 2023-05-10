Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Por REUTERSyMAY 10

10 May, 2023
Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference

Start: 10 May 2023 06:58 GMT

End: 10 May 2023 08:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference.

(Live Production: Wang Shubing)

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH / ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

