Agencias

ADVISORY AWARDS-WOMEN/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSyMAY 10

10 May, 2023
Atlantic Council honors Haines, Okonjo-Iweala, women and girls of Iran

Start: 11 May 2023 22:55 GMT

End: 12 May 2023 00:00 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - The Atlantic Council presents Distinguished Leadership Awards to Director-General of the WTO Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, and the women and girls of Iran.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT - Start of event

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: ATLANTIC COUNCIL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

