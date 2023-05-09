N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2

Oakland New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 32 7 9 7 Ruiz cf 5 0 2 0 Volpe ss 4 0 0 0 Pérez dh 4 0 1 0 Torres 2b 4 1 2 1 Rooker lf 3 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 2 0 Aguilar 1b 2 1 1 0 LeMahieu dh 4 1 1 2 Noda ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Bader cf 3 1 1 0 Laureano rf 1 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 0 0 Bleday rf 4 0 1 0 Cabrera rf 4 1 1 2 Diaz 2b 2 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 1 1 0 Kemp ph-2b 2 0 1 1 Hicks lf 3 1 1 2 Langeliers c 4 0 0 0 Smith 3b 2 0 0 0 Peterson ph-3b 1 0 1 1 Allen ss 4 0 1 0

Oakland 000 002 000 — 2 New York 000 023 20x — 7

DP_Oakland 1, New York 1. LOB_Oakland 12, New York 3. 2B_Ruiz (9), Torres (7). 3B_Bader (2). HR_Cabrera (2), Torres (5), LeMahieu (4), Hicks (1). SB_Ruiz (17).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Sears L,0-3 5 1-3 6 5 5 0 4 Pruitt 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 2 Long 1 0 0 0 1 1

New York Cortes 5 6 2 2 2 4 Marinaccio W,2-1 1 2 0 0 2 1 Hamilton H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Ramirez 2 2 0 0 1 1

Cortes pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Marinaccio pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:34. A_33,011 (47,309).