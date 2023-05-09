Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Expanded Glance

9 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 29 7 .806 _ _ 8-2 W-2 19-3 10-4
Baltimore 22 13 .629 +1½ 5-5 L-3 9-5 13-8
Toronto 21 14 .600 5-5 W-3 9-3 12-11
Boston 21 15 .583 8 _ 8-2 L-1 13-7 8-8
New York 19 17 .528 10 2 4-6 W-1 12-8 7-9

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 19 16 .543 _ _ 5-5 L-2 10-6 9-10
Detroit 16 18 .471 4 7-3 W-1 8-7 8-11
Cleveland 16 19 .457 3 4-6 L-1 6-10 10-9
Chicago 12 23 .343 7 5-5 W-1 6-10 6-13
Kansas City 9 26 .257 10 11½ 3-7 W-1 3-16 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 20 13 .606 _ _ 6-4 W-2 12-6 8-7
Los Angeles 19 16 .543 2 6-4 L-2 9-7 10-9
Houston 17 17 .500 3 4-6 L-2 8-11 9-6
Seattle 17 17 .500 3 6-4 W-2 9-10 8-7
Oakland 8 28 .222 13½ 13 3-7 L-2 3-15 5-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 24 11 .686 _ _ 7-3 W-2 9-8 15-3
Miami 17 18 .486 7 1 5-5 W-1 10-9 7-9
New York 17 18 .486 7 1 3-7 L-2 7-8 10-10
Philadelphia 16 19 .457 8 2 4-6 W-1 9-7 7-12
Washington 14 20 .412 5-5 W-1 6-12 8-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 21 15 .583 _ _ 3-7 W-1 10-7 11-8
Milwaukee 20 15 .571 ½ +2 4-6 W-2 10-6 10-9
Chicago 17 17 .500 3 ½ 3-7 L-1 10-9 7-8
Cincinnati 14 20 .412 6 5-5 L-1 10-8 4-12
St. Louis 11 24 .314 7 2-8 W-1 6-13 5-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 21 15 .583 _ _ 8-2 L-1 12-6 9-9
Arizona 19 15 .559 1 +1½ 6-4 L-1 10-7 9-8
San Diego 18 17 .514 _ 6-4 L-2 10-11 8-6
San Francisco 15 18 .455 2 5-5 L-1 9-8 6-10
Colorado 14 22 .389 7 6-4 L-1 7-9 7-13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4

Texas 16, L.A. Angels 8

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Rucinski 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-2) at Seattle (Kirby 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 13, N.Y. Mets 6

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 14 innings

Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 3

Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4

Washington 9, Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Seabold 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-2) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-4) at San Francisco (Webb 2-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

River Plate, el gran ganador de la fecha 15: la importante ventaja que les sacó a sus perseguidores en la Liga Profesional

River Plate, el gran ganador de la fecha 15: la importante ventaja que les sacó a sus perseguidores en la Liga Profesional

Hace 52 min

El tierno posteo con el que Enzo Fernández y su pareja anunciaron que volverán a ser padres: “Ahora ese amor se multiplica”

El Racing de Gago no levanta cabeza: perdió 4-2 con Talleres y suma 6 partidos sin victorias

La Selección Sub 20 arrancó la preparación para el Mundial: Mascherano reveló por qué decidió seguir en el cargo y elogió a Valentín Barco

El festejo que nadie vio en el Superclásico que terminó en escándalo: el otro grito de gol que sirvió como chispazo para la batalla campal

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kim Kardashian y su hija protagonizaron un divertido momento en TikTok

Kim Kardashian y su hija protagonizaron un divertido momento en TikTok

Hace 4 horas

Por su enfermedad, Michael J. Fox no recuerda haber sido pareja de la cantante Susanna Hoffs

“Air”, “Muppets Mayhem: confusión eléctrica” y “Ultraman” entre los estrenos del 8 al 14 de mayo en servicios de streaming

Las 5 series en el Top 10 de Netflix que no te puedes perder

Jennifer López compartió el secreto para tener su “resplandor de Diosa del Bronx” a los 53 años

TENDENCIAS

El fundador de Facebook Mark Zuckerberg ganó medallas de oro y plata en su primer torneo de jiu-jitsu

El fundador de Facebook Mark Zuckerberg ganó medallas de oro y plata en su primer torneo de jiu-jitsu

Hace 3 horas

Virus de Marburgo: desde el inicio de los brotes hubo 41 muertos en Guinea Ecuatorial y Tanzania

¿Las grasas saludables pueden ayudar a perder peso? Esto dicen los especialistas

Cómo crear un passkey en Google, la nueva forma de evitar contraseñas

¿La causa de Parkinson podría estar en las bacterias intestinales?