Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Argentine Standings

9 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Liga Profesional

GP W D L GF GA Pts
River Plate 15 12 1 2 26 6 37
San Lorenzo 15 8 5 2 15 5 29
Defensa y Justicia 15 8 4 3 20 8 28
Talleres 15 8 3 4 27 14 27
Estudiantes 15 8 3 4 18 13 27
Belgrano 15 8 3 4 14 11 27
Rosario Central 15 7 5 3 23 19 26
Lanus 14 7 4 3 22 14 25
Godoy Cruz 15 6 4 5 18 18 22
Tigre 15 5 6 4 16 16 21
Argentinos 15 5 5 5 19 14 20
Newell's 15 5 5 5 12 14 20
Sarmiento 15 5 4 6 16 15 19
Boca Juniors 15 5 3 7 18 16 18
Racing Club 15 5 3 7 19 23 18
CA Central Cordoba SE 15 5 3 7 10 16 18
Gimnasia 15 5 3 7 15 23 18
Colon 15 3 8 4 14 16 17
Barracas Central 15 4 5 6 13 18 17
CA Platense 15 4 5 6 15 21 17
Instituto AC Cordoba 15 4 5 6 13 19 17
Velez Sarsfield 15 3 7 5 16 15 16
Huracan 15 4 4 7 15 20 16
Banfield 15 3 6 6 9 17 15
Independiente 15 2 8 5 13 17 14
Atletico Tucuman 15 2 8 5 12 18 14
Arsenal 15 3 2 10 12 22 11
Santa Fe 14 1 6 7 8 20 9

___

Sunday, April 30

Defensa y Justicia 2, Colon 0

Independiente 2, Belgrano 0

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m. ppd

Talleres 3, Rosario Central 1

Friday, May 5

Godoy Cruz 0, Santa Fe 0

Barracas Central 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Saturday, May 6

Lanus 1, Huracan 0

Belgrano 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Colon 2, Banfield 0

Argentinos 2, Independiente 2

Sunday, May 7

Rosario Central 4, CA Platense 0

River Plate 1, Boca Juniors 0

Tigre 2, Newell's 2

Estudiantes 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Monday, May 8

Arsenal 0, Gimnasia 1

San Lorenzo 0, Defensa y Justicia 0

Racing Club 2, Talleres 4

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Sarmiento 1

Friday, May 12

Huracan vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Independiente vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Belgrano, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, May 15

Barracas Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

Arsenal vs. Independiente, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Godoy Cruz vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

River Plate, el gran ganador de la fecha 15: la importante ventaja que les sacó a sus perseguidores en la Liga Profesional

River Plate, el gran ganador de la fecha 15: la importante ventaja que les sacó a sus perseguidores en la Liga Profesional

Hace 6 min

El Racing de Gago no levanta cabeza: perdió 4-2 con Talleres y suma 6 partidos sin victorias

Boca Juniors en alerta tras el Superclásico: ya son 14 las bajas del plantel y lo sufre Jorge Almirón

A cinco meses del épico triunfo de Argentina ante Países Bajos: el día que la Copa Libertadores se apoderó del Mundial

El regreso de la estrella de la WNBA que vivió un calvario en Rusia, donde estuvo detenida durante 10 meses

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Los orígenes, la última aparición de su madre, el recital más desgarrador: la vida de Luis Miguel y sus vínculos estrechos con la Argentina

Los orígenes, la última aparición de su madre, el recital más desgarrador: la vida de Luis Miguel y sus vínculos estrechos con la Argentina

Hace 24 min

Amber Heard se mudó a España tras perder el juicio contra Johnny Depp

Kim Kardashian y su hija protagonizaron un divertido momento en TikTok

Por su enfermedad, Michael J. Fox no recuerda haber sido pareja de la cantante Susanna Hoffs

“Air”, “Muppets Mayhem: confusión eléctrica” y “Ultraman” entre los estrenos del 8 al 14 de mayo en servicios de streaming

TENDENCIAS

Cuáles son los desafíos que enfrenta la fusión nuclear para conseguir energías limpias

Cuáles son los desafíos que enfrenta la fusión nuclear para conseguir energías limpias

Hace 16 min

Más conclusiones en contra del vapeo: el líquido mentolado es tóxico y dañino para los pulmones

Ocho consejos esenciales para el cuidado de la salud cardiovascular

Por qué en un mundo hiperconectado la soledad sigue siendo una epidemia

Cuáles son las causas del cáncer de colon y cómo prevenirlo