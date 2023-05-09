Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Argentine Results

9 May, 2023
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Liga Profesional

Sunday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 2, Colon 0

Independiente 2, Belgrano 0

Santa Fe vs. Lanus, 6:30 p.m. ppd

Talleres 3, Rosario Central 1

Friday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 0, Santa Fe 0

Barracas Central 3, Instituto AC Cordoba 0

Saturday's Matches

Lanus 1, Huracan 0

Belgrano 1, Atletico Tucuman 0

Colon 2, Banfield 0

Argentinos 2, Independiente 2

Sunday's Matches

Rosario Central 4, CA Platense 0

River Plate 1, Boca Juniors 0

Tigre 2, Newell's 2

Estudiantes 2, Velez Sarsfield 0

Monday's Matches

Arsenal 0, Gimnasia 1

San Lorenzo 0, Defensa y Justicia 0

Racing Club 2, Talleres 4

CA Central Cordoba SE 0, Sarmiento 1

Friday's Matches

Huracan vs. Godoy Cruz, 7 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Argentinos, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Independiente vs. Tigre, 2:30 p.m.

Banfield vs. San Lorenzo, 5 p.m.

Instituto AC Cordoba vs. Colon, 7:30 p.m.

Newell's vs. Arsenal, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia vs. Estudiantes, 1 p.m.

CA Platense vs. Racing Club, 3:30 p.m.

Boca Juniors vs. Belgrano, 6 p.m.

Talleres vs. River Plate, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Barracas Central vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 2:30 p.m.

Gimnasia vs. Lanus, 5 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. Rosario Central, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Fe vs. Sarmiento, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Arsenal vs. Independiente, 8 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Godoy Cruz vs. Gimnasia, 2:30 p.m.

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Santa Fe, 6 p.m.

Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia, 6 p.m.

Estudiantes vs. Banfield, 6 p.m.

Argentinos vs. Boca Juniors, 8:30 p.m.

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield, 8:30 p.m.

