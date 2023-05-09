Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

American League Glance

9 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 29 7 .806 _
Baltimore 22 13 .629
Toronto 21 14 .600
Boston 21 15 .583 8
New York 19 17 .528 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 16 .543 _
Detroit 16 18 .471
Cleveland 16 19 .457 3
Chicago 12 23 .343 7
Kansas City 9 26 .257 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 20 13 .606 _
Los Angeles 19 16 .543 2
Houston 17 17 .500
Seattle 17 17 .500
Oakland 8 28 .222 13½

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4

Texas 16, L.A. Angels 8

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Rucinski 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-2) at Seattle (Kirby 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

River Plate, el gran ganador de la fecha 15: la importante ventaja que les sacó a sus perseguidores en la Liga Profesional

River Plate, el gran ganador de la fecha 15: la importante ventaja que les sacó a sus perseguidores en la Liga Profesional

Hace 43 min

El tierno posteo con el que Enzo Fernández y su pareja anunciaron que volverán a ser padres: “Ahora ese amor se multiplica”

El Racing de Gago no levanta cabeza: perdió 4-2 con Talleres y suma 6 partidos sin victorias

La Selección Sub 20 arrancó la preparación para el Mundial: Mascherano reveló por qué decidió seguir en el cargo y elogió a Valentín Barco

El festejo que nadie vio en el Superclásico que terminó en escándalo: el otro grito de gol que sirvió como chispazo para la batalla campal

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Kim Kardashian y su hija protagonizaron un divertido momento en TikTok

Kim Kardashian y su hija protagonizaron un divertido momento en TikTok

Hace 4 horas

Por su enfermedad, Michael J. Fox no recuerda haber sido pareja de la cantante Susanna Hoffs

“Air”, “Muppets Mayhem: confusión eléctrica” y “Ultraman” entre los estrenos del 8 al 14 de mayo en servicios de streaming

Las 5 series en el Top 10 de Netflix que no te puedes perder

Jennifer López compartió el secreto para tener su “resplandor de Diosa del Bronx” a los 53 años

TENDENCIAS

El fundador de Facebook Mark Zuckerberg ganó medallas de oro y plata en su primer torneo de jiu-jitsu

El fundador de Facebook Mark Zuckerberg ganó medallas de oro y plata en su primer torneo de jiu-jitsu

Hace 3 horas

Virus de Marburgo: desde el inicio de los brotes hubo 41 muertos en Guinea Ecuatorial y Tanzania

¿Las grasas saludables pueden ayudar a perder peso? Esto dicen los especialistas

Cómo crear un passkey en Google, la nueva forma de evitar contraseñas

¿La causa de Parkinson podría estar en las bacterias intestinales?