American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|29
|7
|.806
|_
|Baltimore
|22
|13
|.629
|6½
|Toronto
|21
|14
|.600
|7½
|Boston
|21
|15
|.583
|8
|New York
|19
|17
|.528
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|16
|.543
|_
|Detroit
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Cleveland
|16
|19
|.457
|3
|Chicago
|12
|23
|.343
|7
|Kansas City
|9
|26
|.257
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|Los Angeles
|19
|16
|.543
|2
|Houston
|17
|17
|.500
|3½
|Seattle
|17
|17
|.500
|3½
|Oakland
|8
|28
|.222
|13½
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 6, Boston 1
Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, Detroit 6
Seattle 3, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4
Texas 16, L.A. Angels 8
Monday's Games
Detroit 6, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Rucinski 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 2-2) at Seattle (Kirby 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.