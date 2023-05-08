Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NWSL Glance

8 May, 2023
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
OL Reign 4 1 1 13 12 5
Portland 3 0 3 12 17 8
Washington 3 0 3 12 9 5
Gotham FC 4 2 0 12 7 6
San Diego 3 3 0 9 10 10
Angel City 2 2 2 8 11 12
North Carolina 2 3 1 7 7 9
Houston 1 2 3 6 3 5
Kansas City 2 4 0 6 9 12
Orlando 2 4 0 6 5 11
Louisville 0 2 4 4 6 9
Chicago 1 4 1 4 11 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, April 30

Kansas City 2, Gotham FC 0

Saturday, May 6

Washington 3, San Diego 1

Orlando 1, Louisville 0

Portland 3, North Carolina 3, tie

OL Reign 2, Houston 0

Sunday, May 7

Gotham FC 2, Chicago 1

Angel City 3, Kansas City 2

Friday, May 12

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Washington at Angel City, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14

OL Reign at North Carolina, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

