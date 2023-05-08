Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/RUSSIA-PARADE

Por REUTERSyMAY 08

8 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

Russia stages its main annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square

Start: 09 May 2023 06:50 GMT

End: 09 May 2023 12:00 GMT

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Russia stages its main annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. President Vladimir Putin is due to make a speech.

Live Production: Dmitry Turlyun

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: RUSSIAN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

Cuadro por cuadro, la secuencia de la batalla campal en el Superclásico entre River y Boca

Cuadro por cuadro, la secuencia de la batalla campal en el Superclásico entre River y Boca

Hace 9 min

El desgarrador relato del ex futbolista Marc Overmars tras sufrir un derrame cerebral: “Mi corazón está muerto al 45 por ciento”

El PSG le levantó la sanción a Messi, que volvió a entrenar luego de pedir disculpas

“Griten ahora”: el enojo de Marcos Rojo con un jugador de River Plate y sus gestos al público

“Está más demacrado”: un detenido que comparte cárcel con Dani Alves reveló cómo está el futbolista tras cuatro meses en prisión

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Bad Bunny compartió fotos de las heridas que le dejó su lucha en WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny compartió fotos de las heridas que le dejó su lucha en WWE Backlash

Hace 15 min

Shakira y Thalía se cruzaron cariñosos mensajes tras encontrarse en Miami: “Te quiero amiga bella”

Dieron a conocer la causa de la muerte del actor Ray Liotta

Quién es quién en “Peter Pan y Wendy”, la película live-action estrenada en Disney+

Del look underboob de Joy Corrigan en Miami al paseo de Karlie Kloss en Nueva York: celebrities en un click

TENDENCIAS

Dengue en Argentina: por tercera semana consecutiva bajaron los casos y son 84.433 en todo el país

Dengue en Argentina: por tercera semana consecutiva bajaron los casos y son 84.433 en todo el país

Hace 2 horas

Looks masculinos: cuáles son los cortes más populares y cómo elegir el estilo perfecto

¿Por qué el descanso reparador es esencial para la buena salud? Participe de la primera encuesta sobre calidad del sueño en América Latina

Los chequeos médicos son clave para prevenir enfermedades y cuidar la salud

Malestar psicológico entre los argentinos: los problemas de naturalizarlo y no recibir tratamiento