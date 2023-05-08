ADVISORY WW2-ANNIVERSARY/RUSSIA-PARADE

8 May, 2023
Russia stages its main annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square
Start: 09 May 2023 06:50 GMT
End: 09 May 2023 12:00 GMT
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Russia stages its main annual Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square marking victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. President Vladimir Putin is due to make a speech.
Live Production: Dmitry Turlyun
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL
Source: RUSSIAN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Russia
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio:
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com