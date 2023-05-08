Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY SUDAN-POLITICS/KHARTOUM

Por REUTERSyMAY 08

8 May, 2023
View over Khartoum

Start: 08 May 2023 12:09 GMT

End: 08 May 2023 13:09 GMT

KHARTOUM - View over the Sudanese capital as the country's warring parties meet in Saudi Arabia for talks that international mediators hope will bring an end to a three-week-old conflict that has killed hundreds and triggered an exodus.

Source: AL ARABIYA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Sudan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

