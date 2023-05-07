Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Saturday's Major League Linescores

7 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York 000 000 030 3 8 0
Tampa Bay 200 000 000 2 9 2

Germán, W.Peralta (6), Marinaccio (6), Holmes (8), I.Hamilton (9) and Higashioka; Rasmussen, R.Thompson (6), Beeks (7), K.Kelly (8), Guerra (9) and Bethancourt. W_Marinaccio 1-1. L_K.Kelly 3-1. Sv_I.Hamilton (1).

___

Minnesota 000 002 100 3 8 1
Cleveland 000 300 10x 4 5 0

S.Gray, Alcala (6), Moran (8) and Jeffers; L.Allen, Karinchak (6), Stephan (7), Hentges (8), Clase (9) and Zunino. W_Stephan 2-1. L_Alcala 0-1. Sv_Clase (11). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (5), Correa (5). Cleveland, Kwan (1).

___

Oakland 021 200 000 5 9 1
Kansas City 100 300 000 4 7 0

Waldichuk, R.Garcia (6), Lovelady (7), Moll (8), Z.Jackson (9) and Langeliers; Singer, Clarke (5), J.Taylor (7), Staumont (8), Barlow (9) and Fermin. W_Waldichuk 1-2. L_Singer 2-4. Sv_Z.Jackson (1). HRs_Oakland, Bleday (2). Kansas City, Fermin (2), Witt Jr. (6).

___

Texas 000 300 007 10 15 0
Los Angeles 000 000 001 1 6 0

Eovaldi, Y.Rodríguez (9) and Heim, León; Detmers, Tepera (5), Wantz (7), Davidson (9), B.Phillips (9) and Wallach. W_Eovaldi 4-2. L_Detmers 0-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Drury (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit 000 031 100 1 6 13 0
St. Louis 030 020 000 0 5 9 1

(10 innings)

Turnbull, Shreve (5), Vest (7), Holton (8), Cisnero (9) and Haase; Wainwright, VerHagen (6), G.Cabrera (7), Stratton (7), Gallegos (9) and Knizner, Barrera. W_Cisnero 2-0. L_Gallegos 1-2. HRs_St. Louis, Carlson (2), Arenado (3).

___

Toronto 403 000 100 8 14 1
Pittsburgh 000 001 100 2 5 1

Berríos, Bass (7), Mayza (8), J.Jackson (9) and Kirk; Oviedo, Bolton (6), Y.Ramirez (8) and Hedges. W_Berríos 3-3. L_Oviedo 2-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, Suwinski (7).

___

Chicago 011 100 000 3 8 0
Cincinnati 100 030 10x 5 8 0

Clevinger, Santos (7), Colomé (8) and Zavala; Lodolo, Law (4), Gibaut (7), A.Díaz (9) and Casali. W_Law 2-4. L_Clevinger 2-3. Sv_A.Díaz (6). HRs_Chicago, Alberto (2), Zavala (2). Cincinnati, Friedl (3).

___

Baltimore 000 202 000 4 8 1
Atlanta 001 110 02x 5 9 1

Bradish, Ci.Pérez (6), Baker (7), Coulombe (8) and Rutschman; Strider, N.Anderson (6), Lee (7), Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and Murphy. W_Minter 2-3. L_Coulombe 1-1. Sv_Iglesias (1). HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (6), Pillar (3).

___

Boston 000 502 000 7 10 0
Philadelphia 010 110 100 4 10 0

Kluber, Schreiber (6), Bernardino (7), Winckowski (8), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire; Falter, Ortiz (4), Brogdon (6), Domínguez (7), Hoffman (8), G.Soto (9) and Realmuto. W_Kluber 2-4. L_Falter 0-6. Sv_K.Jansen (8). HRs_Philadelphia, Harper (1), T.Turner (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 101 000 000 2 6 2
Chicago 000 100 03x 4 10 0

M.Barnes, Nardi (2), Hoeing (3), Scott (6), Brazoban (7), Puk (8), C.González (8) and Fortes; Smyly, Rucker (4), K.Thompson (6), Alzolay (9) and Barnhart, Amaya. W_K.Thompson 2-2. L_Puk 3-1. Sv_Alzolay (1). HRs_Miami, Soler (7).

___

Colorado 110 012 000 5 9 0
New York 101 000 000 2 7 0

Gomber, Bird (7), Johnson (9) and E.Díaz; Megill, Nogosek (5), Leone (8), Brigham (9) and Álvarez. W_Gomber 3-4. L_Megill 3-2. Sv_Johnson (5). HRs_Colorado, Tovar (2).

___

Milwaukee 000 000 001 1 6 0
San Francisco 012 000 10x 4 6 0

Rea, T.Miller (7) and Willi.Contreras; Cobb, Ta.Rogers (8), Brebbia (9), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Cobb 2-1. L_Rea 0-3. Sv_Doval (7). HRs_San Francisco, Estrada (5), Wisely (1).

___

Washington 000 200 005 7 11 1
Arizona 100 001 132 8 16 0

Gore, Edwards Jr. (7), M.Thompson (8), Th.Ward (8), Finnegan (9) and K.Ruiz; Henry, J.Ruiz (7), K.Nelson (8), McGough (9), Chafin (9), M.Castro (9) and Moreno. W_M.Castro 1-0. L_Finnegan 1-2. HRs_Washington, K.Ruiz (3), L.Thomas (3). Arizona, Rivera (1), Gurriel Jr. (3).

___

Los Angeles 000 200 000 2 3 0
San Diego 000 000 010 1 5 0

May, Ferguson (7), Graterol (8), E.Phillips (9) and W.Smith; Snell, T.Hill (7), Honeywell Jr. (8), S.Wilson (9) and Sullivan. W_May 4-1. L_Snell 1-5. Sv_E.Phillips (4). HRs_Los Angeles, C.Taylor (6).

