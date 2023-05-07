Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

7 May, 2023
|Oakland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rooker lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Perez c
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Aguilar dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bleday ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pratto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|M.Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pérez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Massey 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Diaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|03x
|—
|5
LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Pratto (2). HR_Perez (7). SB_Rooker (1). SF_Massey (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Miller L,0-2
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Fujinami
|1
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Long
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Yarbrough W,1-4
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hernández H,2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barlow
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Miller (Massey), Yarbrough (Rooker). WP_Miller.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:21. A_12,740 (38,427).