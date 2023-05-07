Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

7 May, 2023
Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 32 5 9 5
Ruiz cf 4 0 1 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0
Noda 1b 4 0 0 0 Pasquantino dh 3 0 0 0
Rooker lf 3 1 0 0 Perez c 4 3 3 1
Aguilar dh 2 0 0 0 Melendez rf 4 1 1 0
Bleday ph-dh 2 0 1 0 Pratto 1b 4 1 1 2
Laureano rf 4 0 1 1 M.Garcia 3b 4 0 1 1
Pérez c 2 0 1 0 Massey 2b 2 0 1 1
Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 Eaton lf 4 0 0 0
Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0
Allen ss 3 0 0 0
Oakland 000 100 000 1
Kansas City 100 100 03x 5

LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Pratto (2). HR_Perez (7). SB_Rooker (1). SF_Massey (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Miller L,0-2 6 5 2 2 1 5
Fujinami 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0
Long 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Yarbrough W,1-4 5 2-3 3 1 1 0 2
Hernández H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Chapman H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Miller (Massey), Yarbrough (Rooker). WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:21. A_12,740 (38,427).

