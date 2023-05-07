Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Oakland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 32 5 9 5 Ruiz cf 4 0 1 0 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Noda 1b 4 0 0 0 Pasquantino dh 3 0 0 0 Rooker lf 3 1 0 0 Perez c 4 3 3 1 Aguilar dh 2 0 0 0 Melendez rf 4 1 1 0 Bleday ph-dh 2 0 1 0 Pratto 1b 4 1 1 2 Laureano rf 4 0 1 1 M.Garcia 3b 4 0 1 1 Pérez c 2 0 1 0 Massey 2b 2 0 1 1 Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 Eaton lf 4 0 0 0 Smith 3b 3 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Allen ss 3 0 0 0

Oakland 000 100 000 — 1 Kansas City 100 100 03x — 5

LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Pratto (2). HR_Perez (7). SB_Rooker (1). SF_Massey (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Miller L,0-2 6 5 2 2 1 5 Fujinami 1 1-3 4 3 3 0 0 Long 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kansas City Yarbrough W,1-4 5 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 Hernández H,2 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Chapman H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Miller (Massey), Yarbrough (Rooker). WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:21. A_12,740 (38,427).