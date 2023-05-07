English Results

Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
7 May, 2023
LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:

England Premier League

Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace 4, West Ham 3

Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Brighton 6, Wolverhampton 0

Arsenal vs. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday's Matches

Bournemouth 4, Leeds 1

Fulham 1, Man City 2

Man United 1, Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 3, Southampton 1

Liverpool 4, Tottenham 3

Monday's Match

Leicester 2, Everton 2

Tuesday's Match

Arsenal 3, Chelsea 1

Wednesday's Matches

Liverpool 1, Fulham 0

Man City 3, West Ham 0

Thursday's Match

Brighton 1, Man United 0

Saturday's Matches

Bournemouth 1, Chelsea 3

Brighton vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City 2, Leeds 1

Tottenham 1, Crystal Palace 0

Wolverhampton 1, Aston Villa 0

Liverpool 1, Brentford 0

Sunday's Matches

Newcastle 0, Arsenal 2

West Ham 1, Man United 0

Monday's Matches

Fulham vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.

Brighton vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Southampton, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Leeds vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Man City, 9 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brighton, 11:30 a.m.

Monday's Match

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Thursday's Match

Newcastle vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

England Championship

Saturday's Matches

Stoke 0, QPR 1

Sunderland 2, Watford 2

Sheffield United 4, Preston 1

Reading 1, Wigan 1

Coventry 2, Birmingham 0

Bristol City 1, Burnley 2

Hull 1, Swansea 1

West Brom 2, Norwich 1

Sunday's Match

Cardiff 1, Huddersfield 2

Monday's Matches

Rotherham 1, Middlesbrough 0

Blackburn 1, Luton Town 1

Thursday's Match

Huddersfield 1, Sheffield United 0

Monday's Matches

Wigan vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Huddersfield vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

England League One

Saturday's Matches

Plymouth 1, Burton Albion 0

Wycombe 0, Cheltenham 3

Shrewsbury 0, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Peterborough 0, Bristol Rovers 0

Morecambe 3, Lincoln 2

Milton Keynes Dons 4, Barnsley 4

Forest Green 0, Oxford United 3

Derby 1, Portsmouth 1

Charlton 3, Port Vale 2

Bolton 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Accrington Stanley 1, Cambridge United 2

Ipswich 6, Exeter 0

Tuesday's Match

Shrewsbury 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Wednesday's Match

Burton Albion 1, Cambridge United 0

Sunday's Matches

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Derby 0

Portsmouth 2, Wycombe 2

Port Vale 1, Plymouth 3

Oxford United 1, Accrington Stanley 2

Lincoln 1, Shrewsbury 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Ipswich 2

Exeter 3, Morecambe 2

Cheltenham 2, Charlton 2

Cambridge United 2, Forest Green 0

Burton Albion 0, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Bolton 3

Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2

Friday's Match

Peterborough vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Match

Bolton vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Thursday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.

England League Two

Saturday's Matches

Northampton 1, Bradford 2

Stevenage 2, Grimsby Town 0

Rochdale 4, Sutton United 1

Mansfield Town 1, Harrogate Town 2

Leyton Orient 0, Stockport County 3

Hartlepool 3, Barrow 1

Doncaster 1, Colchester 0

Crewe 2, Swindon 1

Crawley Town 0, Walsall 0

Carlisle 2, Salford 3

AFC Wimbledon 1, Tranmere 1

Gillingham 1, Newport County 2

Wednesday's Match

Crewe 3, Bradford 2

Monday's Matches

Walsall vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Northampton, 7:30 a.m.

Swindon vs. Crawley Town, 7:30 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Carlisle, 7:30 a.m.

Stockport County vs. Hartlepool, 7:30 a.m.

Salford vs. Gillingham, 7:30 a.m.

Newport County vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Rochdale, 7:30 a.m.

Grimsby Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 7:30 a.m.

Colchester vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.

Bradford vs. Leyton Orient, 7:30 a.m.

Barrow vs. Stevenage, 7:30 a.m.

England National League

Saturday's Matches

Torquay United 1, Wrexham 1

Southend 2, Wealdstone 1

Solihull Moors 0, Woking 1

Oldham 1, Bromley 1

Notts County 1, York City FC 1

Gateshead FC 4, Maidenhead United 0

Halifax Town 1, Eastleigh 1

Dorking Wanderers 2, Scunthorpe 1

Chesterfield 4, Maidstone United FC 0

Boreham Wood 1, Yeovil 0

Barnet 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2

Aldershot 1, Altrincham 1

Tuesday's Match

Barnet 1, Boreham Wood 2

Wednesday's Match

Woking 1, Bromley 2

Sunday's Matches

Notts County 3, Boreham Wood 2, OT

Chesterfield 3, Bromley 2, OT

Saturday's Match

Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 10:30 a.m.

