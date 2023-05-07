American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|27
|7
|.794
|_
|Baltimore
|22
|11
|.667
|4½
|Boston
|21
|14
|.600
|6½
|Toronto
|20
|14
|.588
|7
|New York
|18
|16
|.529
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|15
|.559
|_
|Detroit
|15
|17
|.469
|3
|Cleveland
|15
|18
|.455
|3½
|Chicago
|11
|23
|.324
|8
|Kansas City
|8
|26
|.235
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|Los Angeles
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Houston
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Seattle
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Oakland
|8
|26
|.235
|12
___
Friday's Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4
Oakland 12, Kansas City 8
Detroit 5, St. Louis 4
Houston 6, Seattle 4
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 4, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 5, Kansas City 4
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 1
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore (Wells 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 11:35 a.m.
Boston (Houck 3-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Tampa Bay (Guerra 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Oakland (Miller 0-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 2:15 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.