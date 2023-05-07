Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
American League Glance

7 May, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 27 7 .794 _
Baltimore 22 11 .667
Boston 21 14 .600
Toronto 20 14 .588 7
New York 18 16 .529 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 15 .559 _
Detroit 15 17 .469 3
Cleveland 15 18 .455
Chicago 11 23 .324 8
Kansas City 8 26 .235 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 19 13 .594 _
Los Angeles 19 15 .559 1
Houston 17 15 .531 2
Seattle 15 17 .469 4
Oakland 8 26 .235 12

___

Friday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4

Oakland 12, Kansas City 8

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Houston 6, Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 1

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Wells 2-1) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Boston (Houck 3-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Tampa Bay (Guerra 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Miller 0-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 2:15 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

