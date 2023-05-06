Oakland 12, Kansas City 8

Oakland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 12 17 10 Totals 33 8 10 8 Ruiz cf 6 3 3 0 Melendez rf 5 0 1 0 Noda 1b 4 3 3 3 Olivares lf 4 1 1 0 Rooker dh 5 2 3 3 Pasquantino dh 3 1 1 1 Laureano rf 6 1 1 1 Perez c 5 1 1 0 Bleday lf 3 1 2 0 Pratto 1b 4 3 2 2 Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 Duffy 2b 3 1 1 1 Diaz pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 2 0 2 2 Langeliers c 3 0 1 1 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 1 Kemp 2b-lf 4 1 3 1 M.Garcia ss 3 1 1 1 Peterson 3b 5 0 0 0 Allen ss 5 1 1 1

Oakland 103 140 021 — 12 Kansas City 000 212 300 — 8

E_Keller (1), Pratto (1). DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 10, Kansas City 7. 2B_Kemp 2 (5), Noda 2 (6), Rooker (3), Ruiz (8), Dozier (2). 3B_Dozier (1). HR_Rooker (10), Laureano (3), Pratto (1). SB_Ruiz (15). SF_Langeliers (1), Pasquantino (1), M.Garcia (2), Duffy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Muller W,1-2 5 1-3 8 5 5 3 1 Patton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Fujinami 1-3 0 3 3 3 0 Pruitt H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Moll H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Keller L,2-3 4 1-3 11 7 6 4 1 Heasley 2 2-3 4 2 2 0 1 Taylor 1 1 2 2 3 1 Hernández 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Keller, Taylor.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:11. A_15,966 (38,427).