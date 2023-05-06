Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Oakland 12, Kansas City 8

6 May, 2023
Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 12 17 10 Totals 33 8 10 8
Ruiz cf 6 3 3 0 Melendez rf 5 0 1 0
Noda 1b 4 3 3 3 Olivares lf 4 1 1 0
Rooker dh 5 2 3 3 Pasquantino dh 3 1 1 1
Laureano rf 6 1 1 1 Perez c 5 1 1 0
Bleday lf 3 1 2 0 Pratto 1b 4 3 2 2
Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 Duffy 2b 3 1 1 1
Diaz pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Dozier 3b 2 0 2 2
Langeliers c 3 0 1 1 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 1
Kemp 2b-lf 4 1 3 1 M.Garcia ss 3 1 1 1
Peterson 3b 5 0 0 0
Allen ss 5 1 1 1
Oakland 103 140 021 12
Kansas City 000 212 300 8

E_Keller (1), Pratto (1). DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 10, Kansas City 7. 2B_Kemp 2 (5), Noda 2 (6), Rooker (3), Ruiz (8), Dozier (2). 3B_Dozier (1). HR_Rooker (10), Laureano (3), Pratto (1). SB_Ruiz (15). SF_Langeliers (1), Pasquantino (1), M.Garcia (2), Duffy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Muller W,1-2 5 1-3 8 5 5 3 1
Patton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Fujinami 1-3 0 3 3 3 0
Pruitt H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Moll H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Keller L,2-3 4 1-3 11 7 6 4 1
Heasley 2 2-3 4 2 2 0 1
Taylor 1 1 2 2 3 1
Hernández 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Keller, Taylor.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:11. A_15,966 (38,427).

