National League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|New York
|17
|16
|.515
|5
|Miami
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|Philadelphia
|15
|18
|.455
|7
|Washington
|13
|18
|.419
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|Milwaukee
|18
|13
|.581
|1
|Chicago
|16
|16
|.500
|3½
|Cincinnati
|13
|19
|.406
|6½
|St. Louis
|10
|23
|.303
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|Arizona
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|San Diego
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|San Francisco
|13
|17
|.433
|5
|Colorado
|12
|21
|.364
|7½
___
Thursday's Games
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 1
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4
Detroit 5, St. Louis 4
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Hoeing 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 0-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-2) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 3-1) at San Diego (Snell 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.