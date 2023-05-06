Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Friday's Major League Linescores

6 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York 000 004 000 4 8 0
Tampa Bay 112 000 10x 5 7 1

Brito, Abreu (5), I.Hamilton (6), Cordero (7), King (7) and Trevino; Chirinos, Cleavinger (6), K.Kelly (7), Poche (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_K.Kelly 3-0. L_Cordero 1-1. Sv_Adam (3). HRs_New York, Bader (1). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (9), Y.Díaz (9).

___

Minnesota 000 002 000 2 3 1
Cleveland 000 000 000 0 3 0

Ober, J.López (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Vázquez; Battenfield, De Los Santos (8), Curry (9) and Zunino. W_Ober 2-0. L_Battenfield 0-3. Sv_Jh.Duran (7). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (4).

___

Oakland 103 140 021 12 17 0
Kansas City 000 212 300 8 10 2

Muller, Patton (6), Fujinami (7), Pruitt (7), Moll (8), Z.Jackson (9) and Langeliers; B.Keller, Heasley (5), J.Taylor (8), C.Hernández (9) and Perez. W_Muller 1-2. L_B.Keller 2-3. HRs_Oakland, Rooker (10), Laureano (3). Kansas City, Pratto (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto 100 120 000 4 8 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0 4 0

Bassitt, E.Swanson (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen; Hill, Moreta (6), De Jong (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Bassitt 4-2. L_Hill 3-3. HRs_Toronto, Springer (4).

___

Chicago 000 032 000 5 7 1
Cincinnati 001 210 000 4 8 0

Lynn, J.Kelly (7), R.López (9) and Grandal, Zavala; H.Greene, Sims (6), Farmer (8) and Maile, Casali. W_Lynn 1-4. L_H.Greene 0-2. Sv_R.López (4). HRs_Chicago, Andrus (1), Robert Jr. (7). Cincinnati, India (2).

___

Boston 102 002 000 5 8 1
Philadelphia 000 300 000 3 8 1

Sale, Bleier (7), Martin (8), K.Jansen (9) and Wong; Wheeler, Brogdon (6), Soto (7), Vasquez (8) and Realmuto. W_Sale 3-2. L_Wheeler 3-2. Sv_K.Jansen (7).

___

Baltimore 001 100 700 9 12 0
Atlanta 100 000 030 4 11 2

Kremer, Baumann (7), Akin (8), Voth (9) and Rutschman; Fried, J.Jiménez (7), Yates (8), Chavez (9) and Murphy. W_Kremer 3-1. L_Fried 2-1. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (5), Mullins (4). Atlanta, Murphy (9).

___

Detroit 200 000 300 5 9 0
St. Louis 001 200 010 4 13 0

Boyd, Cisnero (7), Foley (7), Englert (8), Lange (9) and Rogers, Haase; Montgomery, J.Hicks (7), Gallegos (7), G.Cabrera (8), G.Cabrera (9), Helsley (9) and Knizner, W.Contreras. W_Boyd 2-2. L_J.Hicks 0-3. Sv_Lange (6). HRs_Detroit, Báez (3). St. Louis, Knizner (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 000 001 000 1 8 0
Chicago 100 020 01x 4 8 0

E.Cabrera, Okert (6), Barnes (7), Scott (8) and Stallings; Steele, Fulmer (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and Amaya. W_Steele 5-0. L_E.Cabrera 2-3. Sv_Leiter Jr. (1). HRs_Chicago, Happ (4).

___

Colorado 000 000 000 0 5 0
New York 000 100 00x 1 5 1

Senzatela, Suter (6), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz, Wynns; Senga, D.Smith (7), Robertson (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_Senga 4-1. L_Senzatela 0-1. Sv_Ottavino (4). HRs_New York, Nimmo (3).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Entrevista a Florent Torchut, el periodista francés que mejor conoce a Messi: “Lo que le hicieron en el PSG es desproporcionado”

Entrevista a Florent Torchut, el periodista francés que mejor conoce a Messi: “Lo que le hicieron en el PSG es desproporcionado”

Hace 26 min

Exclusivo, a fondo con Franco Colapinto: “Cuando andás rápido hay gente que busca hacerte perder puntos”

Yuyo Ginóbili, mucho más que el padre del Manu: por qué fue tan importante en la carrera del bahiense

Los detalles del impactante recibimiento que organizan los hinchas de River Plate para el Superclásico ante Boca

Boca Juniors anunció sus convocados para el Superclásico: no están ni Fabra ni Benedetto

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Furor en las redes por el encuentro entre María Becerra y Vin Diesel antes del estreno de Rápidos y Furiosos 10

Furor en las redes por el encuentro entre María Becerra y Vin Diesel antes del estreno de Rápidos y Furiosos 10

Hace 1 hora

Ranking de las series más famosas de Netflix en Argentina

La reacción de Apple Martin tras las declaraciones de su madre Gwyneth Paltrow sobre el sexo con Ben Affleck y Brad Pitt

Shannen Doherty le pidió el divorcio a su esposo tras 11 años de matrimonio

Un documental hace foco en el robo de bebés durante la Guerra Civil española

TENDENCIAS

Cómo diferenciar el dolor de espalda de una rara enfermedad reumatológica

Cómo diferenciar el dolor de espalda de una rara enfermedad reumatológica

Hace 26 min

Día Mundial del cáncer de vejiga: cada día se diagnostican 10 nuevos casos en Argentina

Festival Warmichella 2023: qué ver en la mejor experiencia indie de la argentina

Evangelina Bomparola: “Nunca me dio miedo la vejez, hasta que empecé a envejecer yo”

Día Internacional sin Dietas: la delgada línea entre los cánones de belleza y los trastornos alimentarios