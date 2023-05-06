Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|112
|000
|10x
|—
|5
|7
|1
Brito, Abreu (5), I.Hamilton (6), Cordero (7), King (7) and Trevino; Chirinos, Cleavinger (6), K.Kelly (7), Poche (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_K.Kelly 3-0. L_Cordero 1-1. Sv_Adam (3). HRs_New York, Bader (1). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (9), Y.Díaz (9).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Ober, J.López (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Vázquez; Battenfield, De Los Santos (8), Curry (9) and Zunino. W_Ober 2-0. L_Battenfield 0-3. Sv_Jh.Duran (7). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (4).
___
|Oakland
|103
|140
|021
|—
|12
|17
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|212
|300
|—
|8
|10
|2
Muller, Patton (6), Fujinami (7), Pruitt (7), Moll (8), Z.Jackson (9) and Langeliers; B.Keller, Heasley (5), J.Taylor (8), C.Hernández (9) and Perez. W_Muller 1-2. L_B.Keller 2-3. HRs_Oakland, Rooker (10), Laureano (3). Kansas City, Pratto (1).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|100
|120
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Bassitt, E.Swanson (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen; Hill, Moreta (6), De Jong (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges, Delay. W_Bassitt 4-2. L_Hill 3-3. HRs_Toronto, Springer (4).
___
|Chicago
|000
|032
|000
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|001
|210
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
Lynn, J.Kelly (7), R.López (9) and Grandal, Zavala; H.Greene, Sims (6), Farmer (8) and Maile, Casali. W_Lynn 1-4. L_H.Greene 0-2. Sv_R.López (4). HRs_Chicago, Andrus (1), Robert Jr. (7). Cincinnati, India (2).
___
|Boston
|102
|002
|000
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
Sale, Bleier (7), Martin (8), K.Jansen (9) and Wong; Wheeler, Brogdon (6), Soto (7), Vasquez (8) and Realmuto. W_Sale 3-2. L_Wheeler 3-2. Sv_K.Jansen (7).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|100
|700
|—
|9
|12
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|030
|—
|4
|11
|2
Kremer, Baumann (7), Akin (8), Voth (9) and Rutschman; Fried, J.Jiménez (7), Yates (8), Chavez (9) and Murphy. W_Kremer 3-1. L_Fried 2-1. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (5), Mullins (4). Atlanta, Murphy (9).
___
|Detroit
|200
|000
|300
|—
|5
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|001
|200
|010
|—
|4
|13
|0
Boyd, Cisnero (7), Foley (7), Englert (8), Lange (9) and Rogers, Haase; Montgomery, J.Hicks (7), Gallegos (7), G.Cabrera (8), G.Cabrera (9), Helsley (9) and Knizner, W.Contreras. W_Boyd 2-2. L_J.Hicks 0-3. Sv_Lange (6). HRs_Detroit, Báez (3). St. Louis, Knizner (1).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Chicago
|100
|020
|01x
|—
|4
|8
|0
E.Cabrera, Okert (6), Barnes (7), Scott (8) and Stallings; Steele, Fulmer (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and Amaya. W_Steele 5-0. L_E.Cabrera 2-3. Sv_Leiter Jr. (1). HRs_Chicago, Happ (4).
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|00x
|—
|1
|5
|1
Senzatela, Suter (6), Lawrence (8) and E.Díaz, Wynns; Senga, D.Smith (7), Robertson (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido. W_Senga 4-1. L_Senzatela 0-1. Sv_Ottavino (4). HRs_New York, Nimmo (3).