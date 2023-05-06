Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

6 May, 2023
|Detroit
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|40
|4
|13
|4
|Vierling cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|G.Cabrera p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Greene cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Gorman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Helsley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haase lf-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Contreras dh-c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|M.Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carlson cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Short 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yepez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McKinstry ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rogers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Maton ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Donovan ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|200
|000
|300
|—
|5
|St. Louis
|001
|200
|010
|—
|4
DP_Detroit 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Detroit 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Ibáñez (2), Rogers (3), Greene (1), Torkelson (6), Goldschmidt 2 (14), Nootbaar (2). HR_Báez (3), Knizner (1). SB_Haase (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd W,2-2
|6
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Cisnero H,4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Foley H,5
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Englert H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lange S,6-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|St. Louis
|Montgomery
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Hicks L,0-3 BS,0-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Gallegos
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Cabrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Helsley
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Foley pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, G.Cabrera pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Hicks (Vierling). WP_Gallegos.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:08. A_36,359 (44,494).