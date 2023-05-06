Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Detroit St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 40 4 13 4 Vierling cf-rf 3 1 1 0 G.Cabrera p-p 0 0 0 0 Ibáñez rf 3 1 1 0 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0 Greene cf 2 1 1 2 Gorman ph 1 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 1 3 2 Helsley p 0 0 0 0 Haase lf-c 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 3 0 Torkelson 1b 5 0 1 1 Contreras dh-c 5 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 5 0 2 1 M.Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Carlson cf 5 0 1 1 Short 3b 2 0 0 0 Yepez lf 4 1 1 0 McKinstry ph-lf 1 1 0 0 DeJong ss 4 0 2 0 Rogers c 2 0 1 0 Nootbaar rf 4 0 2 1 Maton ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Knizner c 3 1 1 1 Donovan ph-2b 0 0 0 0

Detroit 200 000 300 — 5 St. Louis 001 200 010 — 4

DP_Detroit 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Detroit 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Ibáñez (2), Rogers (3), Greene (1), Torkelson (6), Goldschmidt 2 (14), Nootbaar (2). HR_Báez (3), Knizner (1). SB_Haase (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Boyd W,2-2 6 5 3 3 0 6 Cisnero H,4 2-3 3 0 0 0 2 Foley H,5 1 4 1 1 0 0 Englert H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Lange S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 3

St. Louis Montgomery 6 6 2 2 1 6 Hicks L,0-3 BS,0-2 2-3 1 3 3 2 1 Gallegos 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 G.Cabrera 1 0 0 0 1 1 Helsley 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Foley pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, G.Cabrera pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Hicks (Vierling). WP_Gallegos.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:08. A_36,359 (44,494).