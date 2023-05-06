Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

6 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
Detroit St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 40 4 13 4
Vierling cf-rf 3 1 1 0 G.Cabrera p-p 0 0 0 0
Ibáñez rf 3 1 1 0 Edman 2b 4 0 0 0
Greene cf 2 1 1 2 Gorman ph 1 0 0 0
Báez ss 4 1 3 2 Helsley p 0 0 0 0
Haase lf-c 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 5 1 3 0
Torkelson 1b 5 0 1 1 Contreras dh-c 5 1 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 5 0 2 1
M.Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Carlson cf 5 0 1 1
Short 3b 2 0 0 0 Yepez lf 4 1 1 0
McKinstry ph-lf 1 1 0 0 DeJong ss 4 0 2 0
Rogers c 2 0 1 0 Nootbaar rf 4 0 2 1
Maton ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Knizner c 3 1 1 1
Donovan ph-2b 0 0 0 0
Detroit 200 000 300 5
St. Louis 001 200 010 4

DP_Detroit 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Detroit 9, St. Louis 10. 2B_Ibáñez (2), Rogers (3), Greene (1), Torkelson (6), Goldschmidt 2 (14), Nootbaar (2). HR_Báez (3), Knizner (1). SB_Haase (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd W,2-2 6 5 3 3 0 6
Cisnero H,4 2-3 3 0 0 0 2
Foley H,5 1 4 1 1 0 0
Englert H,2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Lange S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 3
St. Louis
Montgomery 6 6 2 2 1 6
Hicks L,0-3 BS,0-2 2-3 1 3 3 2 1
Gallegos 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
G.Cabrera 1 0 0 0 1 1
Helsley 2-3 1 0 0 0 1

Foley pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, G.Cabrera pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Hicks (Vierling). WP_Gallegos.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:08. A_36,359 (44,494).

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Entrevista a Florent Torchut, el periodista francés que mejor conoce a Messi: “Lo que le hicieron en el PSG es desproporcionado”

Entrevista a Florent Torchut, el periodista francés que mejor conoce a Messi: “Lo que le hicieron en el PSG es desproporcionado”

Hace 26 min

Exclusivo, a fondo con Franco Colapinto: “Cuando andás rápido hay gente que busca hacerte perder puntos”

Yuyo Ginóbili, mucho más que el padre del Manu: por qué fue tan importante en la carrera del bahiense

Los detalles del impactante recibimiento que organizan los hinchas de River Plate para el Superclásico ante Boca

Boca Juniors anunció sus convocados para el Superclásico: no están ni Fabra ni Benedetto

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Furor en las redes por el encuentro entre María Becerra y Vin Diesel antes del estreno de Rápidos y Furiosos 10

Furor en las redes por el encuentro entre María Becerra y Vin Diesel antes del estreno de Rápidos y Furiosos 10

Hace 1 hora

Ranking de las series más famosas de Netflix en Argentina

La reacción de Apple Martin tras las declaraciones de su madre Gwyneth Paltrow sobre el sexo con Ben Affleck y Brad Pitt

Shannen Doherty le pidió el divorcio a su esposo tras 11 años de matrimonio

Un documental hace foco en el robo de bebés durante la Guerra Civil española

TENDENCIAS

Cómo diferenciar el dolor de espalda de una rara enfermedad reumatológica

Cómo diferenciar el dolor de espalda de una rara enfermedad reumatológica

Hace 27 min

Día Mundial del cáncer de vejiga: cada día se diagnostican 10 nuevos casos en Argentina

Festival Warmichella 2023: qué ver en la mejor experiencia indie de la argentina

Evangelina Bomparola: “Nunca me dio miedo la vejez, hasta que empecé a envejecer yo”

Día Internacional sin Dietas: la delgada línea entre los cánones de belleza y los trastornos alimentarios