Agencias

American League Glance

6 May, 2023
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 27 6 .818 _
Baltimore 22 10 .688
Boston 20 14 .588
Toronto 19 14 .576 8
New York 17 16 .515 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 14 .576 _
Detroit 14 17 .452 4
Cleveland 14 18 .438
Chicago 11 22 .333 8
Kansas City 8 25 .242 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 18 12 .600 _
Los Angeles 18 14 .563 1
Houston 16 15 .516
Seattle 15 16 .484
Oakland 7 26 .212 12½

___

Thursday's Games

Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7

Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3, 12 innings

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Boston 11, Toronto 5

Friday's Games

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4

Oakland 12, Kansas City 8

Detroit 5, St. Louis 4

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (France 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

