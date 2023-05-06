American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|27
|6
|.818
|_
|Baltimore
|22
|10
|.688
|4½
|Boston
|20
|14
|.588
|7½
|Toronto
|19
|14
|.576
|8
|New York
|17
|16
|.515
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|Detroit
|14
|17
|.452
|4
|Cleveland
|14
|18
|.438
|4½
|Chicago
|11
|22
|.333
|8
|Kansas City
|8
|25
|.242
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|Houston
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Seattle
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
|Oakland
|7
|26
|.212
|12½
___
Thursday's Games
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3, 12 innings
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Boston 11, Toronto 5
Friday's Games
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 4
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 0
Boston 5, Philadelphia 3
Baltimore 9, Atlanta 4
Oakland 12, Kansas City 8
Detroit 5, St. Louis 4
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit (Turnbull 1-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Kluber 1-4) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-5), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (France 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.