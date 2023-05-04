Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

4 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 200 000 001 0 3 9 0
New York 000 020 001 1 4 8 1

(10 innings)

Bieber, Clase (9), Stephan (10) and Gallagher, Zunino; Schmidt, I.Hamilton (5), Cordero (7), Marinaccio (8), Holmes (9), A.Abreu (10) and Higashioka. W_A.Abreu 1-0. L_Stephan 1-1. HRs_New York, Calhoun (2), Bauers (1).

___

Toronto 011 010 000 3 6 4
Boston 000 231 11x 8 15 2

Manoah, Bass (6), Richards (6), Pearson (7) and Kirk; Pivetta, Martin (7), Crawford (8), Brasier (9) and Wong. W_Pivetta 2-2. L_Manoah 1-2. HRs_Toronto, Varsho (4), Guerrero Jr. (6).

___

Minnesota 003 100 000 4 8 0
Chicago 300 100 11x 6 12 0

Varland, Pagán (5), Jax (7), Moran (8) and Jeffers; Cease, Bummer (6), Santos (6), Graveman (8), Middleton (9) and Grandal, Zavala. W_Santos 1-0. L_Jax 1-3. Sv_Middleton (1). HRs_Minnesota, Gordon (2). Chicago, Robert Jr. (6).

___

Baltimore 000 000 000 0 6 0
Kansas City 000 101 40x 6 13 0

Gibson, Akin (7) and Rutschman; Greinke, Clarke (6), A.Chapman (7), A.Garrett (8), Staumont (9) and Perez. W_Greinke 1-4. L_Gibson 4-1. HRs_Kansas City, Pasquantino (6).

___

INTERLEAGUE

New York 020 030 000 5 10 0
Detroit 301 000 02x 6 7 2

Lucchesi, Yacabonis (5), Ottavino (8) and Nido; Wentz, Vest (7), T.Alexander (8), Lange (9) and J.Rogers. W_T.Alexander 1-0. L_Ottavino 0-2. Sv_Lange (4). HRs_New York, Pham (3), Canha (3), Lindor (5). Detroit, Haase (2), Báez (1).

___

Arizona 003 030 510 12 10 1
Texas 010 150 000 7 12 0

Pfaadt, Ruiz (5), Mantiply (6), M.Castro (8), Chafin (9) and Herrera, Moreno; Heaney, Sborz (5), Leclerc (7), Kennedy (7), Rodríguez (9) and León. W_Mantiply 1-0. L_Sborz 0-1. HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (7), K.Marte (5), Gurriel Jr. (2). Texas, Heim (6), Jung (8), Taveras (1).

___

San Francisco 000 002 101 4 7 2
Houston 000 000 020 2 5 0

Webb, S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart; F.Valdez, P.Maton (7), S.Martinez (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Webb 2-5. L_F.Valdez 2-4. Sv_Doval (5). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (5). Houston, Bregman (4).

___

New York 000 100 000 1 5 0
Detroit 210 300 02x 8 12 1

Scherzer, Muckenhirn (4), Butto (6), Curtiss (8) and Álvarez; Lorenzen, Holton (8), Foley (9) and Haase. W_Lorenzen 1-1. L_Scherzer 2-2. HRs_Detroit, Haase (2), Vierling (2).

___

Pittsburgh 001 000 000 1 7 2
Tampa Bay 003 021 11x 8 10 0

M.Keller, Hernandez (6), Bolton (7) and Hedges; McClanahan, C.Anderson (7) and Mejía. W_McClanahan 6-0. L_M.Keller 3-1. Sv_C.Anderson (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen (6). Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (6), Franco (6).

___

Los Angeles 012 000 003 6 13 1
St. Louis 100 300 000 4 7 0

Ohtani, Silseth (6), Tepera (8), Estévez (9) and Wallach, Thaiss; Mikolas, J.Hicks (6), Helsley (7), Gallegos (9) and W.Contreras. W_Tepera 2-1. L_Gallegos 1-1. Sv_Estévez (7). HRs_Los Angeles, Drury (6), Lamb (2), Trout (8). St. Louis, Gorman (7), Carlson (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 104 000 001 6 10 0
Los Angeles 001 200 124 10 12 1

Aa.Nola, Domínguez (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs; Stone, González (5), Almonte (6), Ferguson (8), Ferguson (9), Graterol (9) and W.Smith. W_Graterol 1-1. L_Kimbrel 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Vargas (2), Muncy (12).

___

Cincinnati 000 001 000 1 8 0
San Diego 020 203 00x 7 10 0

Cessa, Young (4), Farmer (5), Sanmartin (6), Legumina (6), Law (7), Gibaut (8) and T.Stephenson; Lugo, Honeywell Jr. (7), T.Hill (8), Cosgrove (9) and Sullivan. W_Lugo 3-2. L_Cessa 1-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (3). San Diego, Sullivan (1).

___

Atlanta 071 050 010 14 18 1
Miami 022 000 200 6 12 0

Wright, McHugh (3), Chavez (6), Lee (7), Yates (8), Minter (9) and Murphy; B.Garrett, Smeltzer (5), Stallings (9) and Fortes. W_McHugh 1-0. L_B.Garrett 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (4), Harris II (1), Acuña Jr. (6), Riley (6), Albies (9). Miami, Sánchez (2).

