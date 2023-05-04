Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|001
|0
|—
|3
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|020
|001
|1
|—
|4
|8
|1
(10 innings)
Bieber, Clase (9), Stephan (10) and Gallagher, Zunino; Schmidt, I.Hamilton (5), Cordero (7), Marinaccio (8), Holmes (9), A.Abreu (10) and Higashioka. W_A.Abreu 1-0. L_Stephan 1-1. HRs_New York, Calhoun (2), Bauers (1).
___
|Toronto
|011
|010
|000
|—
|3
|6
|4
|Boston
|000
|231
|11x
|—
|8
|15
|2
Manoah, Bass (6), Richards (6), Pearson (7) and Kirk; Pivetta, Martin (7), Crawford (8), Brasier (9) and Wong. W_Pivetta 2-2. L_Manoah 1-2. HRs_Toronto, Varsho (4), Guerrero Jr. (6).
___
|Minnesota
|003
|100
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|300
|100
|11x
|—
|6
|12
|0
Varland, Pagán (5), Jax (7), Moran (8) and Jeffers; Cease, Bummer (6), Santos (6), Graveman (8), Middleton (9) and Grandal, Zavala. W_Santos 1-0. L_Jax 1-3. Sv_Middleton (1). HRs_Minnesota, Gordon (2). Chicago, Robert Jr. (6).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|101
|40x
|—
|6
|13
|0
Gibson, Akin (7) and Rutschman; Greinke, Clarke (6), A.Chapman (7), A.Garrett (8), Staumont (9) and Perez. W_Greinke 1-4. L_Gibson 4-1. HRs_Kansas City, Pasquantino (6).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|020
|030
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Detroit
|301
|000
|02x
|—
|6
|7
|2
Lucchesi, Yacabonis (5), Ottavino (8) and Nido; Wentz, Vest (7), T.Alexander (8), Lange (9) and J.Rogers. W_T.Alexander 1-0. L_Ottavino 0-2. Sv_Lange (4). HRs_New York, Pham (3), Canha (3), Lindor (5). Detroit, Haase (2), Báez (1).
___
|Arizona
|003
|030
|510
|—
|12
|10
|1
|Texas
|010
|150
|000
|—
|7
|12
|0
Pfaadt, Ruiz (5), Mantiply (6), M.Castro (8), Chafin (9) and Herrera, Moreno; Heaney, Sborz (5), Leclerc (7), Kennedy (7), Rodríguez (9) and León. W_Mantiply 1-0. L_Sborz 0-1. HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (7), K.Marte (5), Gurriel Jr. (2). Texas, Heim (6), Jung (8), Taveras (1).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|101
|—
|4
|7
|2
|Houston
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|5
|0
Webb, S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart; F.Valdez, P.Maton (7), S.Martinez (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Webb 2-5. L_F.Valdez 2-4. Sv_Doval (5). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (5). Houston, Bregman (4).
___
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|210
|300
|02x
|—
|8
|12
|1
Scherzer, Muckenhirn (4), Butto (6), Curtiss (8) and Álvarez; Lorenzen, Holton (8), Foley (9) and Haase. W_Lorenzen 1-1. L_Scherzer 2-2. HRs_Detroit, Haase (2), Vierling (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|003
|021
|11x
|—
|8
|10
|0
M.Keller, Hernandez (6), Bolton (7) and Hedges; McClanahan, C.Anderson (7) and Mejía. W_McClanahan 6-0. L_M.Keller 3-1. Sv_C.Anderson (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen (6). Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (6), Franco (6).
___
|Los Angeles
|012
|000
|003
|—
|6
|13
|1
|St. Louis
|100
|300
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
Ohtani, Silseth (6), Tepera (8), Estévez (9) and Wallach, Thaiss; Mikolas, J.Hicks (6), Helsley (7), Gallegos (9) and W.Contreras. W_Tepera 2-1. L_Gallegos 1-1. Sv_Estévez (7). HRs_Los Angeles, Drury (6), Lamb (2), Trout (8). St. Louis, Gorman (7), Carlson (1).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|104
|000
|001
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|200
|124
|—
|10
|12
|1
Aa.Nola, Domínguez (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs; Stone, González (5), Almonte (6), Ferguson (8), Ferguson (9), Graterol (9) and W.Smith. W_Graterol 1-1. L_Kimbrel 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Vargas (2), Muncy (12).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|San Diego
|020
|203
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Cessa, Young (4), Farmer (5), Sanmartin (6), Legumina (6), Law (7), Gibaut (8) and T.Stephenson; Lugo, Honeywell Jr. (7), T.Hill (8), Cosgrove (9) and Sullivan. W_Lugo 3-2. L_Cessa 1-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (3). San Diego, Sullivan (1).
___
|Atlanta
|071
|050
|010
|—
|14
|18
|1
|Miami
|022
|000
|200
|—
|6
|12
|0
Wright, McHugh (3), Chavez (6), Lee (7), Yates (8), Minter (9) and Murphy; B.Garrett, Smeltzer (5), Stallings (9) and Fortes. W_McHugh 1-0. L_B.Garrett 1-1. HRs_Atlanta, Ozuna (4), Harris II (1), Acuña Jr. (6), Riley (6), Albies (9). Miami, Sánchez (2).