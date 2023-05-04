Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

4 May, 2023
|Chicago
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Call cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meneses dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Smith 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Velázquez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Amaya c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Robles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Washington
|030
|000
|001
|—
|4
DP_Chicago 1, Washington 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Washington 0. 2B_Mancini (3), Suzuki (3). HR_Thomas (2), Call (3). SB_Bellinger (6). SF_Amaya (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Taillon
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Assad
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boxberger L,0-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Washington
|Corbin
|7
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Harvey BS,0-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Finnegan W,1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Boxberger pitched to 1 batter in the 9th, Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_1:55. A_18,577 (41,376).