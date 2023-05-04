Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 28 4 6 4 Hoerner 2b 4 0 1 1 Call cf-lf 4 1 1 1 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0 Happ lf 3 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 Suzuki dh 4 0 1 0 Meneses dh 3 1 1 0 Bellinger cf 4 1 2 0 Smith 1b 3 1 2 0 Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 0 Thomas rf 3 1 1 3 Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1 Abrams ss 3 0 1 0 Velázquez rf 3 0 0 0 Garrett lf 3 0 0 0 Amaya c 2 0 0 1 Robles cf 0 0 0 0 Adams c 3 0 0 0

Chicago 000 000 030 — 3 Washington 030 000 001 — 4

DP_Chicago 1, Washington 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Washington 0. 2B_Mancini (3), Suzuki (3). HR_Thomas (2), Call (3). SB_Bellinger (6). SF_Amaya (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Taillon 3 3 3 3 0 4 Assad 5 2 0 0 0 1 Boxberger L,0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0

Washington Corbin 7 3 2 2 0 6 Harvey BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Finnegan W,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2

Boxberger pitched to 1 batter in the 9th, Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_1:55. A_18,577 (41,376).