Agencias

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

4 May, 2023
Chicago Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 28 4 6 4
Hoerner 2b 4 0 1 1 Call cf-lf 4 1 1 1
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0
Happ lf 3 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0
Suzuki dh 4 0 1 0 Meneses dh 3 1 1 0
Bellinger cf 4 1 2 0 Smith 1b 3 1 2 0
Wisdom 3b 4 1 1 0 Thomas rf 3 1 1 3
Mancini 1b 4 1 1 1 Abrams ss 3 0 1 0
Velázquez rf 3 0 0 0 Garrett lf 3 0 0 0
Amaya c 2 0 0 1 Robles cf 0 0 0 0
Adams c 3 0 0 0
Chicago 000 000 030 3
Washington 030 000 001 4

DP_Chicago 1, Washington 0. LOB_Chicago 4, Washington 0. 2B_Mancini (3), Suzuki (3). HR_Thomas (2), Call (3). SB_Bellinger (6). SF_Amaya (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Taillon 3 3 3 3 0 4
Assad 5 2 0 0 0 1
Boxberger L,0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0
Washington
Corbin 7 3 2 2 0 6
Harvey BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Finnegan W,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 2

Boxberger pitched to 1 batter in the 9th, Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_1:55. A_18,577 (41,376).

