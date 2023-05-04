Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

4 May, 2023
EAST DIVISION

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Gotham FC 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
North Carolina 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Orlando 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Washington 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

EAST DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

North Carolina 1, Orlando 1, tie

Gotham FC 1, Washington 0

Wednesday, May 3

Gotham FC 1, North Carolina 1, tie

Wednesday, May 10

Orlando at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Orlando at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

North Carolina at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 28

Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL DIVISION

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Kansas City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Houston 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

CENTRAL DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

Kansas City 2, Houston 0

Wednesday, May 3

Houston 2, Chicago 0

Wednesday, May 17

Kansas City at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 31

Louisville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

Chicago at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 21

Chicago at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

Louisville at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

WEST DIVISION

GP W D L GF GA Pts
OL Reign 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
San Diego 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Angel City 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Portland 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

WEST DIVISION

Wednesday, April 19

OL Reign 2, Angel City 0

San Diego 1, Portland 0

Wednesday, May 3

Angel City 0, OL Reign 0, tie

Wednesday, May 31

OL Reign at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Angel City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

San Diego at Angel City, 10 p.m.

OL Reign at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21

San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28

San Diego at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Portland at Angel City, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Angel City at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6

Portland at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

SportsAP

