Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|25
|6
|.806
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|16-2
|9-4
|Baltimore
|20
|9
|.690
|4
|+4
|8-2
|W-3
|9-4
|11-5
|Toronto
|18
|12
|.600
|6½
|+1½
|6-4
|L-3
|9-3
|9-9
|Boston
|17
|14
|.548
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|11-7
|6-7
|New York
|16
|15
|.516
|9
|1
|3-7
|W-1
|10-8
|6-7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|10-6
|7-7
|Cleveland
|14
|16
|.467
|3
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-8
|10-8
|Detroit
|12
|17
|.414
|4½
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|7-7
|5-10
|Chicago
|9
|21
|.300
|8
|7½
|2-8
|W-2
|5-9
|4-12
|Kansas City
|7
|23
|.233
|10
|9½
|3-7
|L-2
|1-13
|6-10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|12-6
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|8-5
|8-9
|Houston
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|1
|5-5
|L-2
|8-11
|8-4
|Seattle
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|7-9
|6-7
|Oakland
|6
|24
|.200
|12
|10½
|2-8
|L-1
|3-13
|3-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|7-7
|13-3
|Miami
|16
|14
|.533
|4
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-7
|6-7
|New York
|16
|15
|.516
|4½
|½
|2-8
|L-2
|6-6
|10-9
|Philadelphia
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|2
|5-5
|L-4
|8-5
|7-12
|Washington
|11
|18
|.379
|8½
|4½
|5-5
|W-1
|4-12
|7-6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|9-4
|11-7
|Milwaukee
|18
|11
|.621
|1
|+2½
|4-6
|L-2
|9-6
|9-5
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|4
|½
|3-7
|L-1
|8-8
|7-6
|Cincinnati
|13
|18
|.419
|7
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|9-6
|4-12
|St. Louis
|10
|20
|.333
|9½
|6
|2-8
|L-4
|5-9
|5-11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|12-6
|7-7
|Arizona
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-6
|9-8
|San Diego
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|9-9
|8-6
|San Francisco
|13
|17
|.433
|5
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|7-7
|6-10
|Colorado
|10
|20
|.333
|8
|6
|4-6
|W-2
|5-9
|5-11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 7, Toronto 6
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1
Baltimore 11, Kansas City 7
San Francisco 2, Houston 0
Texas 6, Arizona 4
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
San Francisco 4, Houston 2
Arizona 12, Texas 7
Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 6, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 2, Houston 0
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2
Texas 6, Arizona 4
Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
San Francisco 4, Houston 2
Arizona 12, Texas 7
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6
Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 1-4), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 3-1) at Colorado (Seabold 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.