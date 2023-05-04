Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Expanded Glance

4 May, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 25 6 .806 _ _ 7-3 W-2 16-2 9-4
Baltimore 20 9 .690 4 +4 8-2 W-3 9-4 11-5
Toronto 18 12 .600 +1½ 6-4 L-3 9-3 9-9
Boston 17 14 .548 8 _ 6-4 W-4 11-7 6-7
New York 16 15 .516 9 1 3-7 W-1 10-8 6-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 17 13 .567 _ _ 6-4 L-1 10-6 7-7
Cleveland 14 16 .467 3 4-6 L-1 4-8 10-8
Detroit 12 17 .414 4 5-5 W-2 7-7 5-10
Chicago 9 21 .300 8 2-8 W-2 5-9 4-12
Kansas City 7 23 .233 10 3-7 L-2 1-13 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 18 12 .600 _ _ 5-5 L-1 12-6 6-6
Los Angeles 16 14 .533 2 ½ 6-4 W-2 8-5 8-9
Houston 16 15 .516 1 5-5 L-2 8-11 8-4
Seattle 13 16 .448 3 5-5 W-2 7-9 6-7
Oakland 6 24 .200 12 10½ 2-8 L-1 3-13 3-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 20 10 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-1 7-7 13-3
Miami 16 14 .533 4 _ 5-5 L-1 10-7 6-7
New York 16 15 .516 ½ 2-8 L-2 6-6 10-9
Philadelphia 15 17 .469 6 2 5-5 L-4 8-5 7-12
Washington 11 18 .379 5-5 W-1 4-12 7-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 20 11 .645 _ _ 6-4 L-3 9-4 11-7
Milwaukee 18 11 .621 1 +2½ 4-6 L-2 9-6 9-5
Chicago 15 14 .517 4 ½ 3-7 L-1 8-8 7-6
Cincinnati 13 18 .419 7 6-4 L-1 9-6 4-12
St. Louis 10 20 .333 6 2-8 L-4 5-9 5-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 19 13 .594 _ _ 8-2 W-6 12-6 7-7
Arizona 17 14 .548 5-5 W-1 8-6 9-8
San Diego 17 15 .531 2 _ 7-3 W-1 9-9 8-6
San Francisco 13 17 .433 5 3 6-4 W-2 7-7 6-10
Colorado 10 20 .333 8 6 4-6 W-2 5-9 5-11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 7

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona 12, Texas 7

Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 6, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona 12, Texas 7

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6

Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 1-4), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 3-1) at Colorado (Seabold 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

