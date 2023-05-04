Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
ADVISORY ECB-POLICY/LAGARDE

Por REUTERSyMAY 04

4 May, 2023
ECB's Lagarde briefing following monetary policy meeting

Start: 04 May 2023 12:30 GMT

End: 04 May 2023 13:30 GMT

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting.

SCHEDULE:

1245GMT - Lagarde news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: ECB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

