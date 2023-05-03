Wednesday's Major League Linescores

INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|020
|030
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Detroit
|301
|000
|02x
|—
|6
|7
|2
Lucchesi, Yacabonis (5), Ottavino (8) and Nido; Wentz, Vest (7), T.Alexander (8), Lange (9) and J.Rogers. W_T.Alexander 1-0. L_Ottavino 0-2. Sv_Lange (4). HRs_New York, Pham (3), Canha (3), Lindor (5). Detroit, Haase (2), Báez (1).
___
|Arizona
|003
|030
|510
|—
|12
|10
|1
|Texas
|010
|150
|000
|—
|7
|12
|0
Pfaadt, Ruiz (5), Mantiply (6), M.Castro (8), Chafin (9) and Herrera, Moreno; Heaney, Sborz (5), Leclerc (7), Kennedy (7), Rodríguez (9) and León. W_Mantiply 1-0. L_Sborz 0-1. HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (7), K.Marte (5), Gurriel Jr. (2). Texas, Heim (6), Jung (8), Taveras (1).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|101
|—
|4
|7
|2
|Houston
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|5
|0
Webb, S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart; Valdez, P.Maton (7), S.Martinez (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Webb 2-5. L_Valdez 2-4. Sv_Doval (5). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (5). Houston, Bregman (4).
___
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|210
|300
|02x
|—
|8
|12
|1
Scherzer, Muckenhirn (4), Butto (6), Curtiss (8) and Álvarez; Lorenzen, Holton (8), Foley (9) and Haase. W_Lorenzen 1-1. L_Scherzer 2-2. HRs_Detroit, Haase (2), Vierling (2).
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|2
|Tampa Bay
|003
|021
|11x
|—
|8
|10
|0
Keller, Hernandez (6), Bolton (7) and Hedges; McClanahan, Anderson (7) and Mejía. W_McClanahan 6-0. L_Keller 3-1. Sv_Anderson (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen (6). Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (6), Franco (6).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|104
|000
|001
|—
|6
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|200
|124
|—
|10
|12
|1
Aa.Nola, Domínguez (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs; Stone, González (5), Almonte (6), Ferguson (8), Ferguson (9), Graterol (9) and W.Smith. W_Graterol 1-1. L_Kimbrel 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Vargas (2), Muncy (12).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|San Diego
|020
|203
|00x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Cessa, Young (4), Farmer (5), Sanmartin (6), Legumina (6), Law (7), Gibaut (8) and T.Stephenson; Lugo, Honeywell Jr. (7), T.Hill (8), Cosgrove (9) and Sullivan. W_Lugo 3-2. L_Cessa 1-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (3). San Diego, Sullivan (1).