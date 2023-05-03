Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

4 May, 2023
INTERLEAGUE

New York 020 030 000 5 10 0
Detroit 301 000 02x 6 7 2

Lucchesi, Yacabonis (5), Ottavino (8) and Nido; Wentz, Vest (7), T.Alexander (8), Lange (9) and J.Rogers. W_T.Alexander 1-0. L_Ottavino 0-2. Sv_Lange (4). HRs_New York, Pham (3), Canha (3), Lindor (5). Detroit, Haase (2), Báez (1).

___

Arizona 003 030 510 12 10 1
Texas 010 150 000 7 12 0

Pfaadt, Ruiz (5), Mantiply (6), M.Castro (8), Chafin (9) and Herrera, Moreno; Heaney, Sborz (5), Leclerc (7), Kennedy (7), Rodríguez (9) and León. W_Mantiply 1-0. L_Sborz 0-1. HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (7), K.Marte (5), Gurriel Jr. (2). Texas, Heim (6), Jung (8), Taveras (1).

___

San Francisco 000 002 101 4 7 2
Houston 000 000 020 2 5 0

Webb, S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart; Valdez, P.Maton (7), S.Martinez (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Webb 2-5. L_Valdez 2-4. Sv_Doval (5). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (5). Houston, Bregman (4).

___

New York 000 100 000 1 5 0
Detroit 210 300 02x 8 12 1

Scherzer, Muckenhirn (4), Butto (6), Curtiss (8) and Álvarez; Lorenzen, Holton (8), Foley (9) and Haase. W_Lorenzen 1-1. L_Scherzer 2-2. HRs_Detroit, Haase (2), Vierling (2).

___

Pittsburgh 001 000 000 1 7 2
Tampa Bay 003 021 11x 8 10 0

Keller, Hernandez (6), Bolton (7) and Hedges; McClanahan, Anderson (7) and Mejía. W_McClanahan 6-0. L_Keller 3-1. Sv_Anderson (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen (6). Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (6), Franco (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 104 000 001 6 10 0
Los Angeles 001 200 124 10 12 1

Aa.Nola, Domínguez (7), Alvarado (8), Kimbrel (9) and Stubbs; Stone, González (5), Almonte (6), Ferguson (8), Ferguson (9), Graterol (9) and W.Smith. W_Graterol 1-1. L_Kimbrel 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Vargas (2), Muncy (12).

___

Cincinnati 000 001 000 1 8 0
San Diego 020 203 00x 7 10 0

Cessa, Young (4), Farmer (5), Sanmartin (6), Legumina (6), Law (7), Gibaut (8) and T.Stephenson; Lugo, Honeywell Jr. (7), T.Hill (8), Cosgrove (9) and Sullivan. W_Lugo 3-2. L_Cessa 1-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (3). San Diego, Sullivan (1).

