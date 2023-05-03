Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

3 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 002 000 000 2 6 1
New York 000 002 11x 4 9 1

Bibee, Karinchak (6), Morgan (7) and Zunino; Cole, Marinaccio (7), W.Peralta (7), King (8) and Trevino. W_W.Peralta 2-0. L_Karinchak 0-4. Sv_King (2). HRs_New York, Volpe (3), Calhoun (1).

___

Toronto 000 060 000 6 8 0
Boston 011 121 01x 7 14 0

Kikuchi, Pop (5), Mayza (6), Y.García (6), E.Swanson (8) and D.Jansen; Houck, Schreiber (7), Bleier (8), Winckowski (9) and Wong. W_Bleier 1-0. L_E.Swanson 1-1. Sv_Winckowski (1). HRs_Toronto, Varsho (3). Boston, Arroyo (1), Yoshida (5), Wong (3).

___

Minnesota 000 001 010 0 2 3 0
Chicago 000 000 200 1 3 5 0

(10 innings)

Ryan, J.López (7), Jax (8), Stewart (9), Thielbar (10) and Vázquez; Kopech, Santos (7), Colomé (8), Middleton (8), Lambert (10) and Grandal, Zavala. W_Lambert 2-1. L_Thielbar 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Gordon (1). Chicago, E.Jiménez (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh 000 010 000 1 5 0
Tampa Bay 000 121 00x 4 6 0

Contreras, Moreta (6), Y.Ramirez (8) and Hedges; Guerra, Fleming (1), Poche (5), R.Thompson (6), Beeks (7), Kelly (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Poche 3-0. L_Contreras 3-2. Sv_Adam (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 011 010 030 6 9 1
Miami 000 000 000 0 4 0

Elder, Yates (8), J.Jiménez (9) and Murphy; Alcantara, Barnes (6), Okert (7), Quezada (8), Nardi (8) and Stallings. W_Elder 3-0. L_Alcantara 1-3. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (8).

___

Chicago 000 000 100 1 8 1
Washington 001 000 30x 4 9 0

Wesneski, K.Thompson (7), Rucker (7), Estrada (8) and Barnhart; Williams, Edwards Jr. (6), M.Thompson (7), Harvey (7), Finnegan (9) and Ruiz. W_Harvey 1-0. L_K.Thompson 1-2. Sv_Finnegan (6). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (11).

