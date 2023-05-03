Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|002
|11x
|—
|4
|9
|1
Bibee, Karinchak (6), Morgan (7) and Zunino; Cole, Marinaccio (7), W.Peralta (7), King (8) and Trevino. W_W.Peralta 2-0. L_Karinchak 0-4. Sv_King (2). HRs_New York, Volpe (3), Calhoun (1).
___
|Toronto
|000
|060
|000
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Boston
|011
|121
|01x
|—
|7
|14
|0
Kikuchi, Pop (5), Mayza (6), Y.García (6), E.Swanson (8) and D.Jansen; Houck, Schreiber (7), Bleier (8), Winckowski (9) and Wong. W_Bleier 1-0. L_E.Swanson 1-1. Sv_Winckowski (1). HRs_Toronto, Varsho (3). Boston, Arroyo (1), Yoshida (5), Wong (3).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|010
|0
|—
|2
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200
|1
|—
|3
|5
|0
(10 innings)
Ryan, J.López (7), Jax (8), Stewart (9), Thielbar (10) and Vázquez; Kopech, Santos (7), Colomé (8), Middleton (8), Lambert (10) and Grandal, Zavala. W_Lambert 2-1. L_Thielbar 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Gordon (1). Chicago, E.Jiménez (3).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|121
|00x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Contreras, Moreta (6), Y.Ramirez (8) and Hedges; Guerra, Fleming (1), Poche (5), R.Thompson (6), Beeks (7), Kelly (8), Adam (9) and Bethancourt. W_Poche 3-0. L_Contreras 3-2. Sv_Adam (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, H.Ramírez (6).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|011
|010
|030
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Elder, Yates (8), J.Jiménez (9) and Murphy; Alcantara, Barnes (6), Okert (7), Quezada (8), Nardi (8) and Stallings. W_Elder 3-0. L_Alcantara 1-3. HRs_Atlanta, Albies (8).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|8
|1
|Washington
|001
|000
|30x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Wesneski, K.Thompson (7), Rucker (7), Estrada (8) and Barnhart; Williams, Edwards Jr. (6), M.Thompson (7), Harvey (7), Finnegan (9) and Ruiz. W_Harvey 1-0. L_K.Thompson 1-2. Sv_Finnegan (6). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (11).