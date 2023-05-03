National League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|3½
|Miami
|16
|14
|.533
|4
|Philadelphia
|15
|16
|.484
|5½
|Washington
|11
|18
|.379
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|Milwaukee
|18
|11
|.621
|1½
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|Cincinnati
|13
|17
|.433
|7
|St. Louis
|10
|20
|.333
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|Arizona
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|San Diego
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|San Francisco
|12
|17
|.414
|5
|Colorado
|10
|20
|.333
|7½
___
Monday's Games
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 1
Houston 7, San Francisco 3
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 4
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 6, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 2, Houston 0
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2
Texas 6, Arizona 4
Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 1-3) at San Diego (Lugo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Miami (Garrett 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 3-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.