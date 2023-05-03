Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

National League Glance

3 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 20 10 .667 _
New York 16 13 .552
Miami 16 14 .533 4
Philadelphia 15 16 .484
Washington 11 18 .379

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 20 10 .667 _
Milwaukee 18 11 .621
Chicago 15 14 .517
Cincinnati 13 17 .433 7
St. Louis 10 20 .333 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 13 .581 _
Arizona 16 14 .533
San Diego 16 15 .516 2
San Francisco 12 17 .414 5
Colorado 10 20 .333

___

Monday's Games

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 1

Houston 7, San Francisco 3

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 4

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 6, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 1-3) at San Diego (Lugo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Miami (Garrett 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Duro golpe para River Plate en la Copa Libertadores: Fluminense lo goleó 5-1 con tres goles de Germán Cano

Duro golpe para River Plate en la Copa Libertadores: Fluminense lo goleó 5-1 con tres goles de Germán Cano

Hace 1 hora

Loughgall, el equipo de un pueblo de 282 habitantes que rompió todos los récords de Europa: “Cuando entrenamos somos el 10% de la población”

Los detalles de la repavimentación del circuito donde corrió la Fórmula 1 en Buenos Aires: imágenes y datos exclusivos

Cronología de los cortocircuitos que Messi sufrió en el PSG: de los dardos por la selección argentina a su rol en la pelea Mbappé-Neymar

“Qué mirás, andá p’allá y hacés la L”: las burlas del Fluminense a River Plate tras la histórica goleada por la Copa Libertadores

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El director de cine Roman Polanski posó con la mujer que lo acusó de violarla cuando tenía 13 años

El director de cine Roman Polanski posó con la mujer que lo acusó de violarla cuando tenía 13 años

Hace 48 min

Victoria Beckham dedicó un amoroso mensaje a David en su cumpleaños

Blake Lively fue una de las grandes ausentes en la MET Gala 2023

Gisele Bündchen se encontraría “renovada y llena de energía” tras divorcio de Tom Brady

“House of the Dragon” seguirá filmando su segunda temporada pese de la huelga de los escritores

TENDENCIAS

Qué factores pueden dañar a la salud mental infantil y cómo protegerla

Qué factores pueden dañar a la salud mental infantil y cómo protegerla

Hace 35 min

A puro talento y garra: Sifan Hassan es la nueva estrella del maratón a pesar de sus errores

Cuáles son los desafíos para impulsar la vacunación en la región, según un experto del Departamento de Salud de EEUU

Cuáles son los dos nuevos síntomas tempranos del cáncer de páncreas

Mirtha Legrand: las claves de la colocación del marcapasos y su recuperación