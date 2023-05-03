L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 40 13 17 13 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 3 3 Turner ss 3 1 1 1 Busch ph-lf 1 1 0 0 Harper dh 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 5 2 2 2 Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 Heyward 1b 0 0 0 0 Guthrie ph 1 0 0 0 Smith dh 5 1 2 0 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 3 2 1 1 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Taylor lf-cf 4 2 2 2 Bohm 1b 2 0 0 0 Outman cf-rf 4 2 1 1 Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 Vargas 2b 5 2 4 3 Sosa 3b 2 0 1 0 Rojas ss 5 0 2 0 Barnes c 4 0 0 1

Philadelphia 000 100 000 — 1 Los Angeles 120 100 45x — 13

E_Barnes (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Freeman (8), Vargas 3 (8), Taylor 2 (3). HR_Turner (3), Freeman (5). SF_Muncy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Strahm L,2-3 3 1-3 6 4 4 1 5 Brogdon 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 Domínguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Soto 2-3 4 4 4 1 1 Marte 1 2 4 4 2 0 Clemens 1-3 3 1 1 1 0

Los Angeles Urías W,4-3 7 1 1 1 1 10 Vesia 1 1 0 0 1 1 Bickford 1 0 0 0 0 3

Marte pitched to 6 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:44. A_42,780 (56,000).