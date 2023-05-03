Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1

3 May, 2023
Philadelphia Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 2 1 Totals 40 13 17 13
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 1 3 3
Turner ss 3 1 1 1 Busch ph-lf 1 1 0 0
Harper dh 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 5 2 2 2
Castellanos rf 3 0 0 0 Heyward 1b 0 0 0 0
Guthrie ph 1 0 0 0 Smith dh 5 1 2 0
Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Muncy 3b 3 2 1 1
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Taylor lf-cf 4 2 2 2
Bohm 1b 2 0 0 0 Outman cf-rf 4 2 1 1
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 Vargas 2b 5 2 4 3
Sosa 3b 2 0 1 0 Rojas ss 5 0 2 0
Barnes c 4 0 0 1
Philadelphia 000 100 000 1
Los Angeles 120 100 45x 13

E_Barnes (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Freeman (8), Vargas 3 (8), Taylor 2 (3). HR_Turner (3), Freeman (5). SF_Muncy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Strahm L,2-3 3 1-3 6 4 4 1 5
Brogdon 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Domínguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Soto 2-3 4 4 4 1 1
Marte 1 2 4 4 2 0
Clemens 1-3 3 1 1 1 0
Los Angeles
Urías W,4-3 7 1 1 1 1 10
Vesia 1 1 0 0 1 1
Bickford 1 0 0 0 0 3

Marte pitched to 6 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.

T_2:44. A_42,780 (56,000).

