Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|24
|6
|.800
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|15-2
|9-4
|Baltimore
|20
|9
|.690
|3½
|+4
|8-2
|W-3
|9-4
|11-5
|Toronto
|18
|12
|.600
|6
|+1½
|6-4
|L-3
|9-3
|9-9
|Boston
|17
|14
|.548
|7½
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|11-7
|6-7
|New York
|16
|15
|.516
|8½
|1
|3-7
|W-1
|10-8
|6-7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|10-6
|7-7
|Cleveland
|14
|16
|.467
|3
|2½
|4-6
|L-1
|4-8
|10-8
|Detroit
|10
|17
|.370
|5½
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|5-7
|5-10
|Chicago
|9
|21
|.300
|8
|7½
|2-8
|W-2
|5-9
|4-12
|Kansas City
|7
|23
|.233
|10
|9½
|3-7
|L-2
|1-13
|6-10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|18
|11
|.621
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|12-5
|6-6
|Houston
|16
|14
|.533
|2½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|8-10
|8-4
|Los Angeles
|16
|14
|.533
|2½
|½
|6-4
|W-2
|8-5
|8-9
|Seattle
|13
|16
|.448
|5
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|7-9
|6-7
|Oakland
|6
|24
|.200
|12½
|10½
|2-8
|L-1
|3-13
|3-11
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|7-7
|13-3
|New York
|16
|13
|.552
|3½
|+½
|4-6
|W-1
|6-6
|10-7
|Miami
|16
|14
|.533
|4
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-7
|6-7
|Philadelphia
|15
|16
|.484
|5½
|1½
|6-4
|L-3
|8-5
|7-11
|Washington
|11
|18
|.379
|8½
|4½
|5-5
|W-1
|4-12
|7-6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|9-4
|11-6
|Milwaukee
|18
|11
|.621
|1½
|+2½
|4-6
|L-2
|9-6
|9-5
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|4½
|½
|3-7
|L-1
|8-8
|7-6
|Cincinnati
|13
|17
|.433
|7
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|9-6
|4-11
|St. Louis
|10
|20
|.333
|10
|6
|2-8
|L-4
|5-9
|5-11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|11-6
|7-7
|Arizona
|16
|14
|.533
|1½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|8-6
|8-8
|San Diego
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|8-9
|8-6
|San Francisco
|12
|17
|.414
|5
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|7-7
|5-10
|Colorado
|10
|20
|.333
|7½
|6
|4-6
|W-2
|5-9
|5-11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 6, Toronto 5
Houston 7, San Francisco 3
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 7, Toronto 6
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1
Baltimore 11, Kansas City 7
San Francisco 2, Houston 0
Texas 6, Arizona 4
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 1
Houston 7, San Francisco 3
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 4
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 6, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 2, Houston 0
Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2
Texas 6, Arizona 4
Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 1-3) at San Diego (Lugo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Miami (Garrett 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 3-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.