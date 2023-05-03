Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Baseball Expanded Glance

3 May, 2023
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 24 6 .800 _ _ 7-3 W-1 15-2 9-4
Baltimore 20 9 .690 +4 8-2 W-3 9-4 11-5
Toronto 18 12 .600 6 +1½ 6-4 L-3 9-3 9-9
Boston 17 14 .548 _ 6-4 W-4 11-7 6-7
New York 16 15 .516 1 3-7 W-1 10-8 6-7

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 17 13 .567 _ _ 6-4 L-1 10-6 7-7
Cleveland 14 16 .467 3 4-6 L-1 4-8 10-8
Detroit 10 17 .370 5 3-7 L-2 5-7 5-10
Chicago 9 21 .300 8 2-8 W-2 5-9 4-12
Kansas City 7 23 .233 10 3-7 L-2 1-13 6-10

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Texas 18 11 .621 _ _ 6-4 W-4 12-5 6-6
Houston 16 14 .533 ½ 6-4 L-1 8-10 8-4
Los Angeles 16 14 .533 ½ 6-4 W-2 8-5 8-9
Seattle 13 16 .448 5 3 5-5 W-2 7-9 6-7
Oakland 6 24 .200 12½ 10½ 2-8 L-1 3-13 3-11

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 20 10 .667 _ _ 6-4 W-1 7-7 13-3
New York 16 13 .552 4-6 W-1 6-6 10-7
Miami 16 14 .533 4 _ 5-5 L-1 10-7 6-7
Philadelphia 15 16 .484 6-4 L-3 8-5 7-11
Washington 11 18 .379 5-5 W-1 4-12 7-6

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Pittsburgh 20 10 .667 _ _ 7-3 L-2 9-4 11-6
Milwaukee 18 11 .621 +2½ 4-6 L-2 9-6 9-5
Chicago 15 14 .517 ½ 3-7 L-1 8-8 7-6
Cincinnati 13 17 .433 7 3 6-4 W-1 9-6 4-11
St. Louis 10 20 .333 10 6 2-8 L-4 5-9 5-11

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 18 13 .581 _ _ 8-2 W-5 11-6 7-7
Arizona 16 14 .533 _ 5-5 L-2 8-6 8-8
San Diego 16 15 .516 2 ½ 6-4 L-1 8-9 8-6
San Francisco 12 17 .414 5 6-4 W-1 7-7 5-10
Colorado 10 20 .333 6 4-6 W-2 5-9 5-11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Houston 7, San Francisco 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 7

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 1

Houston 7, San Francisco 3

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 4

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 6, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 1-3) at San Diego (Lugo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Miami (Garrett 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

