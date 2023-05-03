American League Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|24
|6
|.800
|_
|Baltimore
|19
|9
|.679
|4
|Toronto
|18
|12
|.600
|6
|Boston
|17
|14
|.548
|7½
|New York
|16
|15
|.516
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|Cleveland
|14
|16
|.467
|3
|Detroit
|10
|17
|.370
|5½
|Chicago
|9
|21
|.300
|8
|Kansas City
|7
|22
|.241
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|Houston
|16
|13
|.552
|1½
|Los Angeles
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Seattle
|12
|16
|.429
|5
|Oakland
|6
|23
|.207
|11½
___
Monday's Games
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Boston 6, Toronto 5
Houston 7, San Francisco 3
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
Boston 7, Toronto 6
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 1:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-2), 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-5) at Houston (Valdez 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 5-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.