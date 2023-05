ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/NORDICS-SECURITY-TALKS

Nordic leaders and Ukraine's Zelenskiy meet in Helsinki

Start: 03 May 2023 12:54 GMT

End: 03 May 2023 13:54 GMT

HELSINKI - Finland's President Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meet to discuss current security issues, Nordic cooperation and their support for Ukraine.

SCHEDULE:

1250GMT Welcome and family photo

1305GMT Start of meeting

