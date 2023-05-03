Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA

Por REUTERSyMAY 03

3 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

View of Gaza skyline as explosions rock the city

Start: 03 May 2023 03:45 GMT

End: 03 May 2023 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE, WE WILL BE SWITCHING BETWEEN TWO LIVE SIGNALS BOTH SHOWING THE GAZA SKYLINE

====

GAZA - View of Gaza skyline after rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel.

Live Production - Fadi Shana

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: Access all

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Temas Relacionados

Reuters

DEPORTES

“Qué mirás, andá p’allá y hacés la L”: las burlas del Fluminense a River Plate tras la histórica goleada por la Copa Libertadores

“Qué mirás, andá p’allá y hacés la L”: las burlas del Fluminense a River Plate tras la histórica goleada por la Copa Libertadores

Hace 9 min

La fuerte autocrítica de Martín Demichelis tras la goleada que sufrió River en Brasil: “Hay que asumir el dolor y todo lo que se hizo mal”

Estallaron los memes tras la goleada de Fluminense ante River Plate: Germán Cano en modo Haaland y la “estrategia” de Demichelis de cara al Superclásico

Duro golpe para River Plate en la Copa Libertadores: Fluminense lo goleó 5-1 con tres goles de Germán Cano

La historia de Germán Cano, el verdugo de River en la Copa Libertadores: su vía crucis en el fútbol argentino y por qué dibuja una L en los festejos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Blake Lively fue una de las grandes ausentes en la MET Gala 2023

Blake Lively fue una de las grandes ausentes en la MET Gala 2023

Hace 5 horas

Gisele Bündchen se encontraría “renovada y llena de energía” tras divorcio de Tom Brady

“House of the Dragon” seguirá filmando su segunda temporada pese de la huelga de los escritores

Qué hay detrás de la huelga de guionistas en Hollywood y cómo afectará a las series y los programas que salen al aire

“Super Mario Bros. La película” supera la barrera de los mil millones en taquilla

TENDENCIAS

Mirtha Legrand: las claves de la colocación del marcapasos y su recuperación

Mirtha Legrand: las claves de la colocación del marcapasos y su recuperación

Hace 1 hora

Aplicaciones fraudulentas se hacen pasar por ChatGPT en celulares

Premios Konex 2023: quiénes son las 100 personalidades en Ciencia y Tecnología Argentina que se destacarán

WhatsApp: cuáles son las nuevas opciones de publicidad para empresas

¿El ChatGPT como psicólogo?: advierten sobre el riesgo de usar IA en reemplazo de la terapia