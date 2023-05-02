Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3

2 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo
San Diego Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 35 3 8 3
Tatis Jr. rf 5 0 2 3 Hoerner 2b 5 0 1 1
Soto lf 5 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Happ lf 4 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Suzuki rf 4 1 1 0
Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 2 2
Cronenworth 1b 4 0 1 2 Hosmer dh 3 0 1 0
Kim 2b 3 2 2 0 Madrigal ph 1 0 0 0
Nola c 2 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 1 0 0
Grisham ph-cf 1 1 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 0
Azocar cf 2 0 1 0 Velázquez cf 3 0 1 0
Sullivan c 1 0 0 0
San Diego 000 200 201 5
Chicago 000 210 000 3

LOB_San Diego 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Machado (5), Velázquez (2), Gomes (1). 3B_Cronenworth (2). HR_Mancini (3). SB_Azocar (5), Kim 2 (5), Hoerner (10). S_Azocar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Wacha 5 4 3 3 1 5
Martinez W,2-1 3 3 0 0 0 2
Hader S,10-10 1 1 0 0 1 1
Chicago
Smyly 5 4 2 2 1 4
Alzolay H,5 1 2 1 1 0 0
Hughes L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Rucker 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1
Merryweather 1 2 1 1 0 2

Alzolay pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:47. A_28,955 (41,363).

Temas Relacionados

MLB baseballSportsAP

DEPORTES

Firmó contrato con River pero no pudo debutar, brilló en Chile y “descubrió” a Taty Castellanos: “Él estaba desencantado, quería abandonar todo”

Firmó contrato con River pero no pudo debutar, brilló en Chile y “descubrió” a Taty Castellanos: “Él estaba desencantado, quería abandonar todo”

Hace 1 hora

Quién es Eva García, pareja de Alejandro Garnacho y madre de su futuro hijo: su éxito como influencer y los videos en los que lo hace participar

Los detalles de la operación a la que deberá someterse el Pulga Rodríguez tras el accidente y la lesión que encendió la alarma en los médicos

El show de James Harden en la victoria de los Sixers ante los Celtics en los playoffs de la NBA: de su excéntrico look al triple con el que ganó el partido

Lo que no se contó de la denuncia por agresión contra Manu Urcera tras un exabrupto a Nicole Neumann: la sanción que podría recibir

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Ida Vitale”, un documental pleno de la finitud poética de la belleza

“Ida Vitale”, un documental pleno de la finitud poética de la belleza

Hace 1 hora

El atrevido atuendo con el que Pedro Pascal sorprendió en la MET Gala 2023

MET Gala 2023: Dua Lipa brilló en la alfombra roja con un elegante vestido de Chanel

Gala del Met 2023: qué hay que saber sobre el gran evento de la moda que este año honra a Karl Lagerfeld

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner: una cena y una foto juntos en Nueva York avivan los rumores de romance

TENDENCIAS

El estrés que no percibimos: por qué es peligroso naturalizar los micro traumas cotidianos

El estrés que no percibimos: por qué es peligroso naturalizar los micro traumas cotidianos

Hace 1 hora

Sobrepeso: ¿a partir de cuántos kilos se considera peligroso?

Luego de 50 años de investigaciones, el bullying continúa sucediendo: ¿qué estamos haciendo para evitarlo?

Señales y acciones frente al bullying: cómo reconocer que un niño está sufriendo acoso escolar

Día Mundial del Asma: síntomas y tratamientos de una enfermedad sin cura, pero que puede controlarse