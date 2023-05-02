San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Diego Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 35 3 8 3 Tatis Jr. rf 5 0 2 3 Hoerner 2b 5 0 1 1 Soto lf 5 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 Happ lf 4 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Suzuki rf 4 1 1 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 Mancini 1b 4 1 2 2 Cronenworth 1b 4 0 1 2 Hosmer dh 3 0 1 0 Kim 2b 3 2 2 0 Madrigal ph 1 0 0 0 Nola c 2 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 3 1 0 0 Grisham ph-cf 1 1 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Azocar cf 2 0 1 0 Velázquez cf 3 0 1 0 Sullivan c 1 0 0 0

San Diego 000 200 201 — 5 Chicago 000 210 000 — 3

LOB_San Diego 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Machado (5), Velázquez (2), Gomes (1). 3B_Cronenworth (2). HR_Mancini (3). SB_Azocar (5), Kim 2 (5), Hoerner (10). S_Azocar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Wacha 5 4 3 3 1 5 Martinez W,2-1 3 3 0 0 0 2 Hader S,10-10 1 1 0 0 1 1

Chicago Smyly 5 4 2 2 1 4 Alzolay H,5 1 2 1 1 0 0 Hughes L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Rucker 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Boxberger 1 0 0 0 0 1 Merryweather 1 2 1 1 0 2

Alzolay pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Adam Beck.

T_2:47. A_28,955 (41,363).