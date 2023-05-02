Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|003
|—
|3
|4
|0
|New York
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|6
|2
Quantrill, De Los Santos (8), Clase (9) and Zunino; Germán, Holmes (9), Peralta (9) and Trevino. W_De Los Santos 2-0. L_Holmes 0-2. Sv_Clase (10). HRs_New York, Trevino (3).
___
|Toronto
|030
|000
|020
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Boston
|200
|003
|001
|—
|6
|13
|2
Berríos, Mayza (6), Pearson (7), Romano (9) and D.Jansen; Kluber, Bernardino (6), Martin (7), Winckowski (8) and McGuire. W_Winckowski 2-0. L_Romano 2-2. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (7). Boston, Duran (2), E.Valdez (1), Verdugo (5).
___
INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|010
|—
|3
|5
|0
|Houston
|100
|010
|50x
|—
|7
|10
|0
Stripling, Ta.Rogers (6), Hjelle (6), Beck (7) and Sabol; Garcia, Bielak (1), Maton (5), Stanek (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Stanek 2-1. L_Hjelle 1-1. HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (3), Wade Jr. (6).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|330
|000
|300
|—
|9
|9
|1
|New York
|103
|001
|201
|—
|8
|9
|0
Strider, Lee (6), McHugh (6), Chavez (7), Anderson (8), Minter (9) and Murphy; Reyes, Curtiss (2), Nogosek (4), Brigham (6), Hunter (8) and Nido, Álvarez. W_Strider 4-0. L_Reyes 0-1. Sv_Minter (6). HRs_Atlanta, Murphy (8), Pillar (2), Acuña Jr. (5). New York, Alonso (11), Baty (2), Escobar (3).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
|New York
|010
|012
|01x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Morton, Tonkin (6), Jiménez (8) and Tromp; Megill, Dr.Smith (6), Robertson (8) and Álvarez. W_Dr.Smith 2-1. L_Morton 3-3. Sv_Robertson (6). HRs_New York, McNeil (2).
___
|Chicago
|200
|020
|001
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
Smyly, Leiter Jr. (8), Boxberger (9) and Gomes, Barnhart; Gore, M.Thompson (5), Ward (6), Abbott (8) and Ruiz. W_Smyly 3-1. L_Gore 3-2. HRs_Chicago, D.Swanson (2), Happ (3). Washington, Thomas (1).