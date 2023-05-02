Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Monday's Major League Linescores

2 May, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 000 000 003 3 4 0
New York 002 000 000 2 6 2

Quantrill, De Los Santos (8), Clase (9) and Zunino; Germán, Holmes (9), Peralta (9) and Trevino. W_De Los Santos 2-0. L_Holmes 0-2. Sv_Clase (10). HRs_New York, Trevino (3).

___

Toronto 030 000 020 5 9 1
Boston 200 003 001 6 13 2

Berríos, Mayza (6), Pearson (7), Romano (9) and D.Jansen; Kluber, Bernardino (6), Martin (7), Winckowski (8) and McGuire. W_Winckowski 2-0. L_Romano 2-2. HRs_Toronto, Bichette (7). Boston, Duran (2), E.Valdez (1), Verdugo (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco 002 000 010 3 5 0
Houston 100 010 50x 7 10 0

Stripling, Ta.Rogers (6), Hjelle (6), Beck (7) and Sabol; Garcia, Bielak (1), Maton (5), Stanek (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Stanek 2-1. L_Hjelle 1-1. HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (3), Wade Jr. (6).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta 330 000 300 9 9 1
New York 103 001 201 8 9 0

Strider, Lee (6), McHugh (6), Chavez (7), Anderson (8), Minter (9) and Murphy; Reyes, Curtiss (2), Nogosek (4), Brigham (6), Hunter (8) and Nido, Álvarez. W_Strider 4-0. L_Reyes 0-1. Sv_Minter (6). HRs_Atlanta, Murphy (8), Pillar (2), Acuña Jr. (5). New York, Alonso (11), Baty (2), Escobar (3).

___

Atlanta 000 003 000 3 6 1
New York 010 012 01x 5 9 0

Morton, Tonkin (6), Jiménez (8) and Tromp; Megill, Dr.Smith (6), Robertson (8) and Álvarez. W_Dr.Smith 2-1. L_Morton 3-3. Sv_Robertson (6). HRs_New York, McNeil (2).

___

Chicago 200 020 001 5 10 0
Washington 010 000 000 1 6 1

Smyly, Leiter Jr. (8), Boxberger (9) and Gomes, Barnhart; Gore, M.Thompson (5), Ward (6), Abbott (8) and Ruiz. W_Smyly 3-1. L_Gore 3-2. HRs_Chicago, D.Swanson (2), Happ (3). Washington, Thomas (1).

