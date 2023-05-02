Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Agencias

Baseball Glance

2 May, 2023
Compartir
Compartir articulo

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 23 6 .793 _
Baltimore 19 9 .679
Toronto 18 11 .621 5
Boston 16 14 .533
New York 15 15 .500

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 12 .586 _
Cleveland 14 15 .483 3
Detroit 10 17 .370 6
Chicago 8 21 .276 9
Kansas City 7 22 .241 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 17 11 .607 _
Houston 16 13 .552
Los Angeles 15 14 .517
Seattle 12 16 .429 5
Oakland 6 23 .207 11½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 19 10 .655 _
Miami 16 13 .552 3
New York 16 13 .552 3
Philadelphia 15 14 .517 4
Washington 10 18 .357

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 20 9 .690 _
Milwaukee 18 10 .643
Chicago 15 13 .536
Cincinnati 12 16 .429
St. Louis 10 19 .345 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 16 13 .552 _
Los Angeles 16 13 .552 _
San Diego 15 14 .517 1
San Francisco 11 17 .393
Colorado 9 20 .310 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 10, Toronto 8, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

Texas 15, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 12, Tampa Bay 9

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

Houston 4, Philadelphia 3

Monday's Games

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Boston 6, Toronto 5

Houston 7, San Francisco 3

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Guerra 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Boston (Houck 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 0-0) at Oakland (Miller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 12, Arizona 4

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 4

Houston 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday's Games

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 1

Houston 7, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Elder 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Guerra 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at San Diego (Wacha 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Temas Relacionados

SportsAP

DEPORTES

Los detalles de la operación a la que deberá someterse el Pulga Rodríguez tras el accidente y la lesión que encendió la alarma en los médicos

Los detalles de la operación a la que deberá someterse el Pulga Rodríguez tras el accidente y la lesión que encendió la alarma en los médicos

Hace 4 min

El show de James Harden en la victoria de los Sixers ante los Celtics en los playoffs de la NBA: de su excéntrico look al triple con el que ganó el partido

Lo que no se contó de la denuncia por agresión contra Manu Urcera tras un exabrupto a Nicole Neumann: la sanción que podría recibir

Pedro Cachín dio el golpe en el Masters 1000 de Madrid al eliminar a Frances Tiafoe: así quedaron los octavos de final

Tras su partido mágico ante Real Madrid, Taty Castellanos volvió a marcar para el Girona: lleva 6 goles en los últimos 3 partidos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Ida Vitale”, un documental pleno de la finitud poética de la belleza

“Ida Vitale”, un documental pleno de la finitud poética de la belleza

Hace 20 min

El atrevido atuendo con el que Pedro Pascal sorprendió en la MET Gala 2023

MET Gala 2023: Dua Lipa brilló en la alfombra roja con un elegante vestido de Chanel

Gala del Met 2023: qué hay que saber sobre el gran evento de la moda que este año honra a Karl Lagerfeld

Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner: una cena y una foto juntos en Nueva York avivan los rumores de romance

TENDENCIAS

MET Gala 2023: quiénes fueron los mejor y los peor vestidos de la alfombra blanca

MET Gala 2023: quiénes fueron los mejor y los peor vestidos de la alfombra blanca

Hace 9 min

Cómo desbloquear el avatar secreto de monstruo en Waze

MET Gala 2023: todos los looks de la alfombra más emblemática de la moda

Cuál fue el último proyecto de Apple en el que trabajó Steve Jobs

Cómo usar el asistente de voz de Google si hay depresión o tristeza