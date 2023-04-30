Sunday's Major League Linescores

30 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
|Boston
|000
|022
|30x
|—
|7
|9
|1
Allen, Sandlin (6), Battenfield (7) and Gallagher, Viloria; Sale, Schreiber (7), Bleier (8), Bernardino (9) and Wong. W_Sale 2-2. L_Allen 1-1. HRs_Boston, Wong (1), Verdugo (4).
___
|Baltimore
|011
|110
|001
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
Bradish, Pérez (5), Voth (6), Coulombe (8), Cano (8) and Rutschman; Turnbull, Holton (5), Foley (7), Shreve (8), Lange (9) and Rogers. W_Voth 1-1. L_Turnbull 1-4. Sv_Cano (2). HRs_Baltimore, Frazier (3), Mateo (6). Detroit, Rogers (3).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|001
|101
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Miami
|002
|100
|01x
|—
|4
|8
|0
Steele, Fulmer (7), Thompson (8), Alzolay (8) and Gomes; Hoeing, Nardi (6), Barnes (7), Scott (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Scott 2-1. L_Thompson 1-1. Sv_Puk (5). HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (7).