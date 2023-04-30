Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Sunday's Major League Linescores

30 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 000 001 000 1 4 1
Boston 000 022 30x 7 9 1

Allen, Sandlin (6), Battenfield (7) and Gallagher, Viloria; Sale, Schreiber (7), Bleier (8), Bernardino (9) and Wong. W_Sale 2-2. L_Allen 1-1. HRs_Boston, Wong (1), Verdugo (4).

___

Baltimore 011 110 001 5 9 0
Detroit 000 030 000 3 7 1

Bradish, Pérez (5), Voth (6), Coulombe (8), Cano (8) and Rutschman; Turnbull, Holton (5), Foley (7), Shreve (8), Lange (9) and Rogers. W_Voth 1-1. L_Turnbull 1-4. Sv_Cano (2). HRs_Baltimore, Frazier (3), Mateo (6). Detroit, Rogers (3).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago 001 101 000 3 9 0
Miami 002 100 01x 4 8 0

Steele, Fulmer (7), Thompson (8), Alzolay (8) and Gomes; Hoeing, Nardi (6), Barnes (7), Scott (8), Puk (9) and Fortes. W_Scott 2-1. L_Thompson 1-1. Sv_Puk (5). HRs_Chicago, Bellinger (7).

