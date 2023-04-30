Últimas NoticiasDeportesTendenciasTecnologíaEntretenimientoQué Puedo VerLeamosNewsletters
Saturday's Major League Linescores

30 Abr, 2023
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 010 000 030 4 9 0
Detroit 311 000 11x 7 16 0

Kremer, Hall (6) and McCann, Rutschman; E.Rodriguez, Englert (6), Lange (9) and J.Rogers. W_E.Rodriguez 2-2. L_Kremer 2-1. Sv_Lange (3). HRs_Baltimore, McCann (2), Mateo (5). Detroit, Short (1).

___

Kansas City 000 010 011 3 6 0
Minnesota 000 100 100 2 10 1

B.Keller, Cuas (6), Clarke (7), A.Chapman (8), Barlow (9) and Melendez; Ober, Thielbar (6), Jax (8), J.López (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Jeffers. W_A.Chapman 1-1. L_Jh.Duran 0-1. Sv_Barlow (4). HRs_Minnesota, Buxton (6).

___

Seattle 000 000 000 0 0 6 0
Toronto 000 000 000 1 1 3 0

(10 innings)

McGee, Brash (7), Topa (8), Sewald (9), Gott (10) and Murphy; Gausman, Pop (8), Romano (9), E.Swanson (10) and D.Jansen. W_E.Swanson 1-0. L_Gott 0-2.

___

Cleveland 010 000 401 1 7 14 1
Boston 300 201 000 2 8 16 0

(10 innings)

Plesac, Curry (4), De Los Santos (7), Karinchak (8), Morgan (9), Clase (10) and Zunino; Bello, Bleier (6), Brasier (7), Schreiber (7), Winckowski (8), K.Jansen (9), Bernardino (10) and C.Wong. W_Bernardino 1-0. L_Clase 1-2. HRs_Cleveland, Bell (3), Giménez (2). Boston, Devers (10).

___

Baltimore 040 002 000 6 11 1
Detroit 000 004 000 4 5 0

G.Rodriguez, Akin (6), Baumann (6), Baker (7), Coulombe (7), Cano (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Boyd, Cisnero (6), Foley (8), Vest (9) and Haase. W_G.Rodriguez 1-0. L_Boyd 1-2. Sv_Bautista (7). HRs_Baltimore, McKenna (1). Detroit, Nevin (1).

___

New York 000 000 000 0 3 0
Texas 000 020 00x 2 5 0

Brito, Marinaccio (6), Hamilton (7), W.Peralta (8) and Trevino; Eovaldi, and Heim. W_Eovaldi 3-2. L_Brito 2-3. HRs_Texas, E.Duran (2).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 (10)11 12 11 2
Chicago 020 001 000 3 4 1

Faucher, Chirinos (2), Cleavinger (7), Beeks (8), R.Thompson (9) and Mejía; Lynn, Bummer (7), Lambert (7), Middleton (8), Diekman (9) and Grandal. W_Chirinos 1-0. L_Lynn 0-4. HRs_Tampa Bay, Franco (5), Arozarena (7), J.Lowe (5), Mejía (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati 001 000 002 3 9 1
Oakland 020 000 000 2 7 1

H.Greene, Young (6), Gibaut (7), Legumina (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Maile, Casali; Muller, Acevedo (6), Lovelady (7), Jackson (8), Familia (9) and Ca.Pérez. W_Legumina 1-0. L_Familia 0-1. Sv_Alex.Díaz (4). HRs_Cincinnati, Maile (1).

___

Philadelphia 000 202 020 6 12 0
Houston 000 000 010 1 6 0

Wheeler, Domínguez (7), Vasquez (8), Marte (9) and Realmuto; Javier, P.Maton (6), S.Martinez (8), Blanco (9) and Maldonado. W_Wheeler 3-1. L_Javier 2-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (4), Clemens (2). Houston, Peña (6).

___

Los Angeles 000 010 022 5 11 1
Milwaukee 003 040 00x 7 5 0

Detmers, Wantz (5), Barría (6) and Wallach; Burnes, Peguero (7), Strzelecki (8), B.Wilson (9), D.Williams (9) and Caratini. W_Burnes 3-1. L_Detmers 0-2. Sv_D.Williams (5). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 010 102 020 6 10 1
Washington 000 201 000 3 8 0

R.Hill, R.Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges; Corbin, Edwards Jr. (6), Th.Ward (7), Banda (8), E.Ramírez (8), Weems (9) and Adams. W_R.Hill 3-2. L_Corbin 1-4. Sv_Bednar (9). HRs_Pittsburgh, Joe (4), Andujar (2).

___

Chicago 020 002 020 6 9 0
Miami 501 100 00x 7 12 0

Kilian, J.Estrada (4), Merryweather (6), Alzolay (8) and Barnhart, Gomes; E.Cabrera, Nardi (6), Brazoban (6), Okert (8), Barnes (8), Scott (9) and Stallings. W_E.Cabrera 2-2. L_Kilian 0-1. Sv_Scott (2). HRs_Chicago, Wisdom (10), Bellinger (6).

___

Pittsburgh 112 404 103 16 17 0
Washington 000 000 001 1 7 1

Velasquez, Bolton (7), Y.Ramirez (9) and Delay; Kuhl, Weems (4), Harris (6), Harvey (8), Thomas (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Velasquez 4-2. L_Kuhl 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Suwinski (6), Andujar (2). Washington, D.Smith (1).

___

San Francisco 002 600 300 11 13 1
San Diego 212 230 24x 16 17 0

Manaea, Junis (3), Ta.Rogers (5), Ty.Rogers (7), S.Alexander (7), Brebbia (8) and Sabol; Musgrove, Honeywell Jr. (4), T.Hill (6), S.Wilson (7), Cosgrove (7), N.Martinez (8) and Au.Nola. W_Cosgrove 1-0. L_Ty.Rogers 0-1. HRs_San Francisco, B.Crawford (4), Wade Jr. (4), Haniger (1), Sabol (5), Villar (4). San Diego, N.Cruz (3), J.Soto (5), Bogaerts (6), Tatis Jr. (2), Machado (4).

